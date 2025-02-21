A tourist booked an Airbnb and was stunned that it had burglar bars on its windows while wondering if they all were like that

The short clip shows him walking around the lovely-looking Cape Town property and showing off the security

A massive discussion about crime took place in the comment section with many people giving their opinion about the situation

Mzansi schooled a tourist who couldn't believe his Airbnb had burglar bars. Images: Aldo Pavan/ Getty Images, Jack Batty

South Africans are no strangers to crime, but one uninformed tourist was. A man was shocked by burglar bars being placed within his Airbnb, sparking a massive discussion about safety in the comment section.

Security measures everywhere

Facebook user Jack Batty shared the clip on his travel-inspired Facebook page. He has posted his adventures through South Africa throughout his profile. The clip he posted was accompanied with the caption:

"Are all Airbnb’s in South Africa like this or am I just a target?"

To which many South Africans gave a detailed response such as:

"Every property in South Africa has burglar bars on the windows and doors and often a panic room within the house as well… It is a normal thing. Stop acting like it’s just at your One Airbnb, it’s everywhere."

Watch the video below:

Look over your shoulder

Mzansi is filled with wonderful sights, amazing food, rich cultural experiences and memories to be made. But another thing the nation has an abundance of is crime. Many sub-conscious safety measures are used by South Africans when it comes to ordinary life. Leaving the house? Make sure everything is locked. Driving at 1 am in a city? Be cautious around robots.

People take extra precautions for their safety when travelling in South Africa. Image: ATU Images

Some South Africans took their time to explain the crime situation in Mzansi, while others found the man ignorant.

Read the comments below:

Stephan Heinlein said:

"Those are not "massive" metal bars 🤣🤣 Those are just to soothe you and mostly for show. They need to get proper ones. Those will snap like twigs with the criminals we have here in SA."

Mark Geyer mentioned

"Its to stop undesirables from entering the property and taking your belongings."

Tinus Willemse shared:

"This guy did zero research before visiting SA. Every house has burglar bars and they don't even really keep the criminals out."

Morne Foale commented:

"Keeps the wildlife out 🤣"

Alani Keiser posted:

"Everywhere in South Africa is like that. It’s not that something happened in that property. It’s there to protect you."

Maryanne de Villiers stated:

"Oh for heavens sake! Just enjoy the hospitality."

Hanri Wehmeyer said:

"Everything in SA is like that. Crime is bad but if you make it hard enough for them they will pass. Just be vigilant and keep a close eye on your belongings and you’ll be fine."

