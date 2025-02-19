A European content creator's enthusiastic review of Cape Town went viral after she confirmed the city lives up to its international hype, praising everything from its views to its people

The TikTok video showcases breathtaking views of Cape Town's landscape from her hotel, revealing how the creator became "obsessed" with the city after just four days

While many South Africans appreciated the positive review, locals expressed concerns about increasing tourism driving up living costs in the Mother City

One woman's content review on touring Cape Town went viral.

Source: TikTok

A European tourist's genuine amazement at Cape Town's beauty has sparked conversations about tourism and accessibility in the Mother City. Content creator @rubywright4, known for her travel vlogs, shared her authentic reaction to experiencing South Africa's most visited city, confirming that the international hype around Cape Town is well-deserved.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Cape Town's world-class appeal

The Mother City boasts several world-renowned attractions, including the iconic Table Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site offering unparalleled views of the city. The mountain's unique flora and fauna make it a natural wonder, with numerous hiking trails and a modern cable car system providing stunning panoramic views of the coastline. The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, a bustling harbor front, combines historic architecture with modern shopping experiences, while the Two Oceans Aquarium showcases the diverse marine life of the region.

Nature enthusiasts find paradise in Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful gardens globally, spanning over 528 hectares at the eastern foot of Table Mountain. Cape Point's dramatic cliffs and rugged landscapes offer visitors breathtaking coastal views and opportunities to spot local wildlife.

However, the city's growing international appeal has brought challenges for locals. While tourists enjoy the relatively affordable luxury experiences thanks to favorable exchange rates, Capetonians are feeling the pinch. The surge in tourism has led to rising property prices and increased living costs in popular areas, making it increasingly difficult for locals to afford life in their own city.

This tourism boom, while beneficial for the economy, has created a stark contrast between visitors' experiences and the daily reality for many Cape Town residents who find themselves priced out of areas they once called home.

Local perspectives on tourism

While the tourism boom highlights Cape Town's global appeal, it has sparked discussions about its impact on local communities:

@siya voiced concerns:

"You guys are making Cape Town expensive for us locals 😭😭😭"

@Alex pointed out accessibility issues:

"You can only enjoy Cape Town if you have money 😉"

@Bonnie recommended other areas:

"Stellenbosch is not in Cape Town, you should visit kriefgat bontehuiwel and Valhalla park, even better."

@orchids_and_olives reflected:

"I think in the everyday hustle and bustle we(🇿🇦'cans) sometimes forget the beautiful country we have❤️💯"

@KA 🍉 expressed property concerns:

"I'm happy you can enjoy our country, please just don't buy a property with your 💶 😭😂 it's messing things up for us locals."

