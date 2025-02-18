A group of German tourists left many South Africans with mixed reactions over the recent visit to Langa

Langa is one of the oldest townships in South Africa, is known for its rich cultural history, and many visitors are drawn to the township

Netizens flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts while some cracked jokes

A group of German tourists visiting the vibrant township of Langa in Cape Town has sparked a mix of reactions among South Africans.

Germans touring Langa leaves SA talking

The unexpected sight of foreigners exploring this historical area has raised eyebrows, with many social media users sharing their thoughts on the unusual yet intriguing encounter.

Langa, one of the oldest townships in South Africa, is known for its rich cultural history, and many visitors are drawn to its lively atmosphere and local attractions. However, seeing a group of Germans touring the area caught the attention of both locals and netizens.

In the video shared by Imzutownshiptours on Instagram, the group of German tourists can be seen engaging in sightseeing in one of the areas in the township and taking in the area’s unique charm. While some online users praised the tourists for exploring beyond the typical tourist destinations, others expressed surprise, questioning the reason for the visit and the nature of the experience.

SA reacts to tourist visit to Langa

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the German tourists' visit to Langa saying:

Len.ney said:

"Imagine struggling day in and day out and you see a group of white tourists touring your struggles."

Sourdoughcrustza added:

"This just seems wrong."

Green.mom.life expressed:

“Come look at our poverty.” Imagine how far removed you have to be to do this."

Tylaraehogan replied:

"Nah, this doesn’t feel right… would you tour a random suburb? Like Constantia? No. So why go to townships? These are their homes. Not your entertainment."

Youngboii commented:

"They look too happy to see poverty irl."

Tourist share their experiences

