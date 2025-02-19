A white man has gone viral on social media after he flexed his impressive dance moves in a video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

Briefly News takes a look at why dancing is important for health and how it brings nations and races together

An Afrikaner captured the attention of the Rainbow Nation with his impressive African dance moves which left South Africans entertained and amazed.

An Afrikaner showed off his impressive Zulu dance moves in a viral TikTok video.

Afrikaans oom nails Zulu dance

The viral moment, captured on video and shared by social media user @timboettiger quickly gained massive traction online, sparking a flood of reactions from netizens.

In the clip, the man is surrounded by an energetic crowd as he joins in a traditional Zulu dance. Dressed in casual attire, he stomps and moves rhythmically to the beat of the drums, fully embracing the spirit of the performance. His seamless execution of the dance left the audience cheering and hyping him up, proving that dance knows no cultural boundaries.

Mzansi peeps were quick to react to the video, praising the man’s enthusiasm and skill. Many expressed admiration for his effort and ability to execute the moves with such confidence and precision.

Take a look at the footage of the man breaking down the dance floor below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral video

The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with many people applauding the man's dedication to embracing Zulu culture. Some users noted that his energy and performance reflected the beauty of cultural unity in South Africa. Others simply found the clip hilarious and light-hearted.

User cracked a joke saying:

"Donald Trump will say he was forced to do these."

Shazz added:

"Love the energy and brotherhood love... This is our people uniting."

Angel_zn raved over the man's dance moves by saying:

"This is beautiful his not even trying his just in the moment this is what we need."

Tolliepic4wifi shared:

"Tomorrow Trump will be saying he was forced to dance."

Sleeper UFO commented:

"South Africans must look after each other. Don't let the East or West divide us."

Calvin Mlambo expressed:

"I love what I see lately in our country we're strong together."

Spitjo replied:

"Trump you can keep your America we are happy la e south africa 🇿🇦 khuphuka Piet."

An Afrikaner showed off his impressive Zulu dance moves in a viral TikTok video. Image: @timboettiger

Why is dancing important for health?

People of all ages, shapes, and sizes can stay fit by dancing. According to Better Health, dancing offers numerous mental and physical advantages, such as the following:

Better health of your lungs and heart and improves motor fitness, muscular strength, and endurance

Improved level of aerobic fitness

Enhanced strength and tone of the muscles and better weight control

Improved coordination, agility, and flexibility; stronger bones and a lower chance of osteoporosis, enhances spatial awareness and balance, as well as greater self-assurance

Improve the brain capacity

Good for mental and overall health

Improved social skills, increased self-esteem, and self-confidence.

South African men dance in hilarious video

Briefly News previously reported that a group of men dancing on the street at 3 am left many people on the internet in stitches, and the clip went viral.

A hilarious video of a group of men dancing is making rounds online, and the gentlemen amused many.

This man set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves in a now-viral TikTok video making rounds on social media.

