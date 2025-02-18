South African Xitsonga singer Benny Mahenganyi confronted his haters with a loudspeaker upon completing his mansion, a project that took considerable time to finish

The man was standing in the driveway of his gorgeous house when he was captured in a video that was later shared on Facebook

The post was flooded with comments from social media users, some expressed disappointment in his gesture and urged him to be the bigger person, while others congratulated him

A Tsonga popular man felt proud of his complete home project and confronted everyone who had something to say about it. Image: Benny Mahenganyi

Source: Facebook

Renowned South African singer behind the popular hit Xibekari took a bold step in confronting his critics after finally completing his mansion. The singer, who had years of comments from haters questioning his progress, stood proudly in his home driveway and addressed them.

The video, which was shared on Facebook under True Life Stories' content, gained massive attention, reaching 370K views and nearly 800 comments.

The singer calls out his haters

In the clip, a confident Benny boldly stands in the curved driveway of his gorgeous double-storey home using a loudspeaker. As if he is standing in front of them speaking, he asks if they have to say now that the house is complete while calling them witches.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi shares mixed reviews

The clip gained comments from social media users who shared mixed reviews, as some understood the need to vent considering that he was made a mockery, and some felt he should have just ignored the haters.

Many congratulated him, praising his perseverance and the long process of building such a mansion. Others, however, were disappointed by his choice to publicly respond to haters, especially considering his social status.

A local man celebrated and rejoiced, looking at the mansion that took him some time to build. Image: Benny Mayengani

Source: Facebook

User @GivenMangwana added:

"Mr I am not going to respect Yu anymore u disappointed me."

User @ClemyadviAxe shared:

"I know exactly what he is talking about, people like to talk too much while they're still staying at their parents' house. Mxm."

User @RobertRisiva

"I think this is not at his level, I thought he passed that stage, long time ago!"

User @MickhyMopeliZale commented:

"Even if we don't listen to his music, he doesn't care, he don't even know us, 🤣🤣🤣."

User @MojalefaPrinceMoagi said:

"Building a double storage house es nie pap n vleis it's been this house standing like this exi Benny big up brother and finish that beautiful house."

User @PhillemonLehlwane shared:

"Keep up brother, I am happy for you because you are running your own race. Keep going."

