A young South African poultry farmer shared the heartbreaking news of his business going downhill in the blink of an eye

The chap lost hundreds of chickens to the intrusive Johannesburg floods after unforgiving weather conditions

Although the industry is grappling with numerous challenges, the poultry sector is optimistic about the new year

Finding a job in Mzansi is already an extreme sport that individuals need to think of other creative ways to survive.

Most people turn to entrepreneurship where they either resell products or start a business from scratch.

SA consoles poultry farmer after floods kill hundreds of chickens

A young entrepreneur saw his life flash before his eyes after the recent floods ruined his business. Mahlatse Seroba took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the heartbreaking news of his poultry farm being destroyed.

The heavy downpours in Johannesburg have birthed intrusive floods that have damaged infrastructure, including homes and roads. The chap shared a picture of hundreds of dead chickens floating on rai water.

The photo touched many South Africans who sympathised with the young man. The post received 98K likes, 6K comments, and 1K reshared in 24 hours.

Although most of Mzansi felt sorry for the chap, some did not buy his story. Social media users claimed to have seen the same picture elsewhere before and questioned the young “farmer’s” motives:

@Ndiie Wampesu asked

“Whose picture is this, exactly?”

@Liba Ziso was sceptical:

“How old is this picture, kanti?”

@Agobakwe Bakie Ag wrote:

“You people like to copy and paste neh?”

See the Facebook post

South African poultry industry optimistic about 2025

Although the South African poultry industry has faced various challenges over the years, officials are excited about the new year and its offerings. An article by Freight News shared that the South African Poultry Association (Sapa) had high hopes for the sector:

“Sapa said the industry had made significant investments to increase its slaughter capacity from 19.5 million birds a week to 22.5 million a week, although it was currently slaughtering only 21.5 million each week.”

Mzansi reacts to poultry farmer losing chickens to floods

Social media users consoled the young entrepreneur from Soweto in a thread of 6K comments:

@Mahlatsi Maponya advised:

“You can't lose everything like that. Work those chickens and sell them to dog owners. The little you get from there, use it to start all over again.”

@Sophy Seitshiro wrote:

“GOD will never forsake you.”

@Tlaki Minyuku said:

“Sorry for your loss, brother, it's so painful.”

@Tshili’Bite Ntsako Mabaso assured:

“God will restore you.”

@Nwabisa Mbokotho Thembani commented:

“Askies, may God restore your strength and help you get back on your feet. May you be blessed.”

@Nonto Zulu consoled the chap:

“Eish, I was once in this situation, it breaks my heart, but don’t give up.”

