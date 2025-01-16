One Mzansi hun, Arianna Katt, showed South Africans the one thing that almost killed her and instantly went viral

She shared her horrific yet hilarious story on TikTok and generated almost a million views from amused people

Her social media friends interacted with her in a thread of 1.6 comments after she dismally lost the chicken fight

Some people have a severe phobia when it comes to animals, whether wild or domestic, and one hun proved that to be true.

A Mzansi lady dismally lost a chicken fight. Image: @ariannakatt4

Source: TikTok

Although she was not bitten by a snake or startled by a lion, a feathered creature gave her the fright of her life.

Lady attacked by chicken after stealing its chick

A young South African lady who goes by Arianna Kat shared the one thing that almost took her out of the game. She found a cute little black chick in a bush and claimed it.

While she admired the tiny black chick, Katt was startled by an angry chicken that attacked her. She dropped the chick and swiftly fled the scene.

She screamed for her mother as she aimed for the door to the main house. Although she was in pain, she managed to film her horrific yet hilarious moment:

“Stay the hell away from chickens.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by lady’s hilarious story being attacked by chicken

A lady was attacked by a chicken after stealing its chick. Image: @ariannakatt4

Source: TikTok

Social media users were floored by the chicken fight and commented:

@Ndoni😍 felt seen:

“Thank you for getting this on video! People don't believe me when I verbally explain this. The hen chased me even after I gave her child.”

@M💫😻 said;

“I'll run to the roof; my fear of chickens.”

@mirriampeters commented:

“Same, girl, same. I ran for my life, but the chicken was flying. I found myself lying on the floor with a hen on me.”

@Zengenhlanhla Dlamini said:

“The reason why I fear chickens and birds. Yho, dangerous that thing.”

@Amber-leigh Carolyn revisited a hilarious memory:

“My family once ate rice and potatoes because they trusted me to catch the chicken.”

@bongumusa_m started sweating:

“My fear for chickens just got worse.”

