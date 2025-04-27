Eben Etzebeth’s wife, Anlia Etzebeth, recently made waves on social media with her post showcasing a luxurious car during her visit to Johannesburg

The Mzansi actress paid a solo visit to Johannesburg, with her husband, Eben, not spotted in any of the pictures she posted online.

The South African singer’s post with the expensive ride garnered various reactions from her followers on social media

Anlia Etzebeth, wife of South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth, recently turned heads during her visit to Johannesburg by arriving in style — behind the wheel of a luxurious car.

The popular singer and influencer is known for her striking beauty and growing presence in South Africa’s entertainment scene.

While her husband, Eben, dominates on the rugby field, Anlia is also making waves in the acting and music world.

Eben Etzebeth celebrates with wife Anlia Etzebeth following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final. Photo: David Davies.

Source: Getty Images

Anlia flaunts R1.5m Mercedes-Benz during her visit to Johannesburg

Anlia got her fans and followers talking after she shared a picture of herself inside a sleek Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 during her visit to Johannesburg this weekend.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is one of the latest models produced by the German automobile company and is valued at a staggering R1.5 million.

Anlia Etzebeth and her husband, Eben Etzebeth, pose with a Mercedes Benz on their visit to Johannesburg. Photo: @anliastar.

Source: Instagram

According to Carmag, the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, delivering 198 kW of power, plus an additional 17 kW from its electric motor, generating a combined torque of 550 N.m and 200 N.m. It achieves a 0–100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds, a top speed of 249 km/h, and has a fuel consumption range of 5.5 to 6.1 L/100 km.

The South African singer posted the pictures on her Instagram page and added a lovely caption:

"Quick trip to JHB = driving in style! Thank you for keeping me safe @mercedesbenzsa. I LOVE the GLC 300!! So smooth, safe, super spacious and yet comfortably compact! 😍 #mercedesbenz #glc300," her caption read.

The South African couple, who recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary, live in Durban and Eben also turned their garage into a gym,

Reactions as Anlia flaunts a R1.5m Mercedes-Benz

elsamuller53 said:

"Wow! Look there comes no car near mb. I have been driving with mine for 11 years and he is still spotless."

juanrimostert5 added:

"Classy😍."

MzansiQueen_23 wrote:

"Anlia really said 'Let me show you how to do luxury right' 😍🔥 That ride is EVERYTHING!"

LuvoNdlovu reacted:

"Mercedez Benz? Anlia Etzebeth isn’t playing around, she’s out here in full glam mode! 👏👏"

Temba_vello commented:

"When you’re married to Eben Etzebeth, you don’t just drive any car. You drive the future 😂."

ChadRugbyFan shared:

"Not gonna lie, that GLC 300 looks like it was made for a queen 👑. Who’s living better, Anlia or the car? 🤔."

PennySays joked:

"That's not a car, that's a spaceship. 🚀 Anlia out here showing Johannesburg how it's done."

Etzebeth and Anlia take R5.5m Mercedes Benz for a spin

Briefly News also reported that Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, shares a beautiful Instagram post as they pose next to an expensive Mercedes Benz.

Rachel Kolisi also dropped a reaction to the South African couples' post on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News