A video of DJ Zinhle flaunting her petite figure in an all black outfit with a corset-style top and flared trousers went viral on social media

In the video, DJ Zinhle danced to an audio of Mathando’s viral snippet of the unreleased song, Daammnn Girl

Netizens criticised her look, with some suggesting that she's going through a midlife crisis

DJ Zinhle showed off her slim waist in a dance video. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Mzansi stays ready to drag award-winning producer DJ Zinhle for her choice of clothing. The My Name Is hitmaker was previously slammed for seemingly copying Uncle Waffles’ style of dressing.

DJ Zinhle shows off her slim waist

Now, DJ Zinhle is being dragged on social media after showing off her slim waist in a black outfit.

Entertainment and current affairs news blog MDN News reshared a video, DJ Zinhle originally posted on her TikTok account. MDN News captioned the post on X:

“DJ Zinhle flaunts her slim waist.”

In the video, DJ Zinhle wears a stylish, all-black outfit featuring a fitted top with a corset-style back design. She's also wearing flared black trousers and carrying a black handbag along with a smaller cross-body bag.

DJ Zinhle dances to audio from Mathando’s viral snippet Daammnn Girl. In the video, she is joined by social media user CrazyGrapes, who is wearing an all-black outfit, and they dance briefly before the video ends.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Zinhle's video

In the comments on X, netizens slammed DJ Zinhle, claiming that she was suffering from a midlife crisis. Others were more concerned about her weight.

Here are some of the reactions:

@DonaldMakhasane claimed:

“She was so beautiful before this.”

@RockkStarr7 said:

“Mid-life crisis got to her real quick.”

@PHASTARICO asked:

“Does she eat mara?”

@mpho3435 queried:

“Why is she so thin?”

@MusiwaloMusiwa2 said:

“Ms Bone.”

DJ Zinhle interacts with fans

Meanwhile, DJ Zinhle earned praises after she proved she's a people person.

The Umlilo hitmaker warmly interacted with scores of music lovers in a video posted on her socials.

In the video, the 42-year-old producer could be seen shaking hands, cracking jokes and waving at her adoring fans from the window of her car.

The producer turned entrepreneur also took time to answer her fans’ questions and take several pictures with them, which she shared on her official Instagram account.

DJ Zinhle shows off gift from Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle is known for her wholesome content, especially with her husband and fellow musician Murdah Bongz.

The Indlovu hitmaker had fans swooning after showing off a special gift from her husband. DJ Zinhle shared photos of the painting gifted to her by Bongz, and showered him with praise for ‘nailing’ gift-giving.

In the caption, Zinhle shared how much she loved her birthday gift and that she admires it daily.

DJ Zinhle partners with BB Mzansi contestant Mshini

In more DJ Zinle-related news, Briefly News reported that the producer, who is also a successful entrepreneur, partnered with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Mshini.

Mshini secured a partnership with DJ Zinhle’s Peruvian and Brazilian hair brand Hair Majesty. Hair Majesty announced on its Instagram page that the hair pieces modelled by Mshini and others will be available starting on 1 May as part of its premium collections.

