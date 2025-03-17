DJ Zinhle sparked controversy after being spotted rocking a skimpy outfit that revealed her underwear

The renowned producer was recently slammed for not dressing like a married woman and mother of two

Some netizens accused DJ Zinhle of imitating Uncle Waffles' bold fashion style while others defended her

DJ Zinhle was criticised for imitating Uncle Waffles' style of dressing. Image: lexi Rosenfeld, Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Yoh! DJ Zinhle is always under public scrutiny. She's under the spotlight for allegedly copying Uncle Waffles's style. The My Name Is hitmaker was recently slammed for her dress code which social media users argued was unfitting for a married woman and mother of two.

DJ Zinhle dragged for imitating Uncle Waffles' style of dressing

DJ Zinhle was recently dragged on social media when she stepped out rocking an outfit that showed her underwear. A video shared on X by social media user MDNNews shows DJ Zinhle dancing. The post was captioned:

“DJ Zinhle dancing..”

Controversial social media user @ChrisExcel102 responded to the video by dragging DJ Zinhle for dressing like Uncle Waffles. The response to the post read:

“Peer pressure of being Uncle Waffles at the age of 43 is insane 😭😭”

Netizens react to DJ Zinhle's dressing

In the comments, netizens accused DJ Zinhle of copying a younger Uncle Waffles’ dress style. The 30-year-old DJ is known for rocking daring outfits that reveal her lingerie. Several netizens called DJ Zinhle out for dressing like an unmarried woman while others supported her choosing to dress freely. Others pointed out that her fashion sense doesn’t reflect her brand as a renowned producer and businessperson.

Here are some of the comments:

@ramsy_sa said:

“Even all female DJs imitate Uncle Waffles on the decks 😂😂”

@Lani_SA1011 highlighted:

“She might not play Piano but she's definitely copying the nakedness of these Amapiano female DJs.”

@itumeleng_Seff suggested:

“I agree with you😭 she needs a clean aesthetic now she has proved beyond doubt that she's a great DJ. She must clean up her look😭 Her stylist must do better.”

@NeoMohapi argued:

“Yoh! People HATE IT so much when people are happy! When people are at their happiest. Some try their hardest to drag them through the mud. Ka nako eo you don’t even know the person from a bar of soap. Lol, claps once.”

@chapeesh responded:

“This lady is respected as an artist and entrepreneur; she has nothing to prove to anyone but here she is half dressed. Why mara?”

@DenisTlhabi argued:

“She is the reason we have people like waffles and it is insane, to say the least, that she is under peer pressure, she is showing us, women, that even after birthing children you can look this great.”

@Black_slim1 said:

"I'm embarrassed on her behalf😩"

DJ Zinhle was criticised for dressing like Uncle Waffles during a recent event. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

