Nadia Nakai is being dragged for showing too much skin in her latest viral post while promoting her upcoming album Braggacy, dropping on 15 March 2025

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, with some urging her to seek therapy and others defending her body positivity and fashion choices

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi were also criticised for their revealing outfits, with many saying they should dress more appropriately

Nakai Nakai is being dragged for showing too much skin in her latest posts. The rapper, who is promoting her upcoming album Braggacy, left little to the imagination in a viral post.

Nadia Nakai's saucy pictures got fans talking. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai's post raises concerns

Anyone who follows Nadia Nakai knows that she is all about body positivity. The rapper is never afraid to rock a skimpy outfit or swimsuit that leaves her fans and followers drooling.

Nadia has been teasing the release of her upcoming album, Braggacy, dropping on 15 March 2025, and she has been showing off her banging body on social media. The Young, Famous & African star, who recently rocked a revealing outfit while announcing details about her album, shared another saucy post.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to her Instagram page, the More Drugs rapper shared mirror pictures, rocking nothing but a black top and boots. She captioned the post:

"Tell me why you Mad? 😈 BRAGGACY 15.03.2025 💿"

Fans react to Nadia Nakai's saucy picture

Social media users had much to say about Nadia Nakai's dressing lately. Many said the star should avoid showing too much skin on social media, while others suggested that the rapper should go to therapy because she seems to be going through a lot.

@egnesseland commented:

"This one needs help its now getting out of hand....😢"

@the_female_millionaire wrote:

"Nadia this is not what you promised us. It's too revealing gal."

@tessienyirenda said:

"People saying that they are tired of seeing Nadia nakedness, she needs therapy please unfollow her because if it was Rihanna's page you could all be saying beautiful cute etc."

@jayscuisineuk added:

"Nadia, You are so beautiful, you are talented, you are who you think you are. Trust me you don't need to go nked to prove yourself. 🥰🥰"

@sana.on_earth wrote:

"Is it Nadia nked era? Is it just me or all her post lately more revealing? I’m here for body positivity, but is it a rebranding?"

Nadia Nakai's fans were not impressed by her look. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nadia and 2 other celebs dragged for their clothes

Nadia Nakai has previously been dragged over her dressing on social media. Many have said the star needs to dress better for her fans and those who look up to her, like Kairo Forbes.

Speaking about Kairo Forbes, DJ Zinhle recently caught strays over her dressing. Many said the Indlovu hitmaker should start dressing like a married woman and mother of two.

DJ Zinhle's bestie, Pearl Thusi, also ruffled feathers when she posted a provocative picture while rocking a skimpy outfit on social media.

Nadia Nakai gropes Cassper Nyovest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans said Nadia Nakai is going to get herself in trouble touching other people's husbands inappropriately.

Nadia Nakai is topping social media trends, and girl, it's not for the right reasons. A video of the Never Leave rapper partying up a storm with her former label boss, Cassper Nyovest, is making the rounds online, and people are questioning her behaviour.

Source: Briefly News