Nadia Nakai faced social media backlash for sharing a provocative video promoting her reality show Beyond Bragga

The rapper wore thigh-high boots, a leather crop jacket, and black underwear, sparking criticism from fans who felt she was showing too much skin

Many users expressed concern over her being a role model for Kairo Forbes, questioning her content choices

Nadia Nakai never gets a break from social media users. The star was recently dragged for showing too much skin in her latest post.

Nadia Nakai roasted for saucy video

Award-winning rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai caught Mzansi's attention with her latest video. The star, who has been promoting her reality TV show Beyond Bragga, shared a video that set tongues wagging.

The More Drugs rapper took to her Instagram page to share a video that left little to the imagination. In the video, Bragga rocked thigh-high boots, a leather crop jacket and black underwear. She captioned the post:

"SET YOUR REMINDERS DOLL!!! 😈 Beyond BRAGGA coming to MTV CH 130‼️‼️ 12 OCTOBER 2024‼️"

Fans respond to Nadia Nakai's video

Social media users mopped the floor with the Young, Famous & African star. Many said she should use her platform for other things other than being naked.

@becksall said:

"You even lift the top. Dont you think you think you showing enough already."

@maggie_the_bosslady commented:

"How does Kairo see this??? coz I believe you are her role model."

@i_am_meme89 added:

"Not demure not cutesy not mindful 😮"

@macdonaldangel said:

"In Jesus' mighty name go and wear clothes..."

madds1922 wrote:

"These days the only Private parts are lungs and kidneys okunye lokho umm😢😂"

@lambert.a.n wrote:

"Before Y'all begin to comment rubbish here, it should be noted that this girl has NEVER been married to anyone and hence owes no one any decency/loyalty."

@edo_juliet_edo said:

"I just hope that baby Kairo don't get to see this my sister🤦‍♀️"

Nadia Nakai slammed for exposing underwear in video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai was told to do better after sharing her latest Instagram video. The rapper danced provocatively as she dressed, but the video failed to impress.

Award-winning SA rapper Nadia Nakai received some harsh backlash for her recent video. The rap star was promoting her new song Umfazi, which features Umthakati Kush, but her conduct in the video grabbed the most attention.

