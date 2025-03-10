DJ Zinhle's skimpy outfit sparked controversy as social media users criticised her for not dressing like a married mother of two

Fans were divided, with some accusing her of disrespecting her husband Murdah Bongz, while others defended her right to express herself

This is not the first time Zinhle faced backlash, as she was previously slammed for dancing with Usher in 2023 and admiring Chris Brown during his South African tour

DJ Zinhle has come under fire for her dress code. Social media users said the star should start dressing like a mother of two and a wife.

DJ Zinhle has been accused of disrespecting her husband Murdah Bongz. Image: @djzinhle and @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's skimpy outfit causes a buzz

DJ Zinhle never catches a break from the internet users. The star was recently dragged when she stepped out rocking an outfit that showed her underwear.

The video shared on the microblogging platform X by entertainment blog MDN News shows the star dancing alongside some content creators and fans. The post's caption read:

"DJ Zinhle dancing."

Fans react to DJ Zinhle's dress code

Social media users were not impressed with how the Umlilo hitmaker revealed too much. Many said her look was suitable for younger people and not a married woman. Others even suggested that DJ Zinhle's outfit was disrespectful to her husband Murdah Bongz.

Some fans saw nothing wrong with DJ Zinhle's outfit. They supported her in embracing her body.

@Ndaba_2025 commented:

"Haibo isn’t this woman Married or she’s divorced?"

@Sbusiso_Rza said:

"Zinhle must stop behaving like a 16-year-old and start behaving like a mother and a wife. And what is she wearing?"

@ZinNkwizi added:

"The universe blessed her with an open-minded husband who loves her and lets her be the free spirit that she is. She's successful because she does what makes her happy, she hurts no one. I just love her!"

@uNoku_Mash said:

"The same people hating on her are those who idolize Ciara and co for being themselves?"

@Ntombenhle124 wrote:

"Modesty or class is what most women lack lately, it's even worse when you are a wife. Being half-naked has been normalized."

@RolivhuwaMuhas1 said:

"She has no respect for that dude."

@princecloete commented:

"What happened to respect for one's body? It has become the norm for our women celebrities, especially artists and DJs to show their naked bodies, wearing next to nothing."

DJ Zinhle has been called out for her fashion choice. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Two times DJ Zinhle was accused of disrespecting Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle has been accused of disrespecting her husband Murdah Bongz in public. Many have said the star acts like a single woman. Fans came out guns blazing at the businesswoman when she was captured dancing with American singer Usher Raymond during her visit to the US in 2023.

She also caused a buzz when she recently shared a video perving over Chris Brown when he was in South Africa for his concerts in Johannesburg in December last year. Many said Zinhle disrespected Murdah Bongs with her video.

DJ Zinhle kneels while serving husband Murdah Bongz

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle gave social media plenty to talk about when she knelt to hand her husband some food.

DJ Zinhle never fails to flaunt her picture-perfect marriage with her husband, from the heartwarming displays of affection to the hilarious moments, and today was no different. The Indlovu hitmaker had Murdah Bongz in stitches when she presented his plate of food while kneeling - even bowing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News