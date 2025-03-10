DJ Shimza and his longtime girlfriend, Athi Geleba, were recently spotted together in a viral video and picture, serving couple goals despite their busy schedules

Fans reacted to their post, urging Shimza to marry Athi, while some accused him of benefiting from her ANC connections to secure government tenders

The couple, who have been dating for years, frequently share their love story online, despite ongoing social media criticism

DJ Shimza and his longtime girlfriend Athi Geleba were recently spotted hanging out together. The love birds who usually spend time apart due to their busy schedules served couple goals in the viral posts.

DJ Shimza and Athi Geleba hang out

Internationally acclaimed South African DJ and Spokesperson for the Presidency Athi Geleba recently painted timelines red when their cosy picture and video circulated on social media. The couple always catch strays on social media for using Athi's influence in the ANC to boost Shimza's career.

The video and photo of the famous couple were shared on X by the popular entertainment blo MDN News. If the post is to be believed, Athi and Shimza are head over heels in love with each other. The video and pic also show that the two could not keep their hands off each other while out and about. Take a look at the sweet couple below:

Fans react to Athi Geleba and Shimza's post

Social media users could not get enough of the loved-up couple. Many urged Shimza to do the right thing and marry Athi.

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

"Still not promoted to wife 😭"

@popmzansi wrote:

"Come on Shimza, put a ring on it!"

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"We giving Shimza till Easter…. We need children."

@Genie62264055 added:

"Shimza is nothing without this girl's connections and PR."

@MikeNjandini wrote:

"I don't know man. I feel like if you have passed 35 sowumdala to be a boyfriend or girlfriend.....But that's my opinion."

@LeratorMm added:

"Because she keeps giving him tenders, the way I want these two to stop breathing ugh."

What you need to know about Athi Geleba and DJ Shimza

Athi Geleba and DJ Shimza have been dating for a few years. The DJ and businessman caused a buzz on social media when he confirmed they were dating after months of speculation from fans. DJ Shimza shared a sweet birthday message for Athi on social media.

The two have been sharing their beautiful love story on social media, sharing cosy snaps and saucy videos. Many have however accused DJ Shimza of securing government tenders because of his girlfriend Athi's position in the ANC.

