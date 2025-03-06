Rappers Emtee and Big Zulu have teamed up for a collaboration after years of beefing online

The two South African musos have an unreleased collaboration called 21 Questions , and they recently performed it for the first time

Netizens on social media are split, with some saying they do not get the hype around the song, while others are glad the rappers have made amends

Emtee and Big Zulu performed their song '21 Questions' recently. Image: @BigZulu_ZN

It has been a long time coming, and finally, rappers Emtee and Big Zulu headed to the studio to record new music. After years of bickering on the internet and Emtee accusing Big Zulu of wearing fake designer clothing, the stars have let bygones be bygones.

Emtee and Big Zulu finally perform collab

During a recent performance, former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee Emtee brought out Inkabi Records owner Big Zulu for a performance. The SA musos teamed up for a collaboration called 21 Questions.

X user @RealSihleIV posted a video of the performance, and the crowd seemed to vibe to the song. The user posed a question and asked Mzansi if the song is the next big thing.

SA reacts to snippet of upcoming release

Peeps reacted to the video, and it seems as though Mzansi is split. A handful of people are anticipating a banger, while others are still trying to get to like the song.

Either way, people are glad the two shook hands and have finally decided to make music.

This is how Mzansi reacted to the performance:

@Kwanele_ argued:

"Haii, I don't get the hype about this."

@DenzelOmbe said the song can be big if:

"If they promote it like how Cassper did with his song, Yeah definitely."

@kellzmtshumeni argued:

"They gonna bhayiza and release it too late, then the Ricky Rick song 'Ngcishe Ngaposta' comes and take the hype away."

@MnfanOmnyama said:

"Imagine dissing a kid, then he puts you on, or does this mean 'induku iyamakha umuntu? (A hiding builds a person's character)0."

@Ruth_Sne said:

"This happened, and all that's trending is Somizi."

After years of beefing online, Emtee and Big Zulu bury hatchet

Just recently, Big Zulu announced that he and Emtee have finally made amends. He thanked the rapper for honouring his invite and got into the booth with him. Big Zulu quickly announced his album release, hinting that Emtee is featured.

"Nkabi Nation I ask to take this opportunity to thank Emtee for respecting me and finally agreeing to come to our studio. Thank you, my hero. I can safely say, my album is done," he said.

Funny enough, in 2024, Emtee said Big Zulu is wack and he would never feature him on a song. Emtee called Big Zulu out for wearing fake designer clothes and for having a wack flow.

He then asked their mutual friend Sjava to intervene, hinting at finally giving into the possibility of a Big Zulu collaboration.

J Molley announces Gospel album after ending beef with Emtee

In a previous report from Briefly News, J Molley announced that he is getting rid of the rapper title and replacing it with Gospel musician.

J Molley had previously announced his intentions to become a Christian and make Gospel music amid his beef with Emtee.

