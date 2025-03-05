Durban entrepreneur Mbuso Zulu was saddened by a viral video of a woman walking in the middle of a busy freeway before reportedly being hit by a car, believing she may have been battling depression

Social media users expressed heartbreak over the incident, urging people to assist those in distress instead of ignoring them

South African stars like Trevor Noah, Riky Rick, HHP, and Nichume Siwundla have openly struggled with depression, with some tragically losing their lives

Durban entrepreneur, community activist and motivational speaker Mbuso Zulu has responded to a video of a woman who was captured walking in the middle of the freeway in Durban.

Durban businessman Mbuso Zulu reacts to viral video

Usengashintsha founder Mbuso Zulu was saddened by a video of an unidentified woman who was walking in the middle of a busy highway and seemingly talking to herself in Durban. The woman was reportedly killed after she was hit by a car.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the businessman said the woman may have been battling depression when she took to the streets. He said:

“I was saddened by the ordeal. I feel sorry for her family. I think there's a lot at play to drive a person to do such things. Depression is alive and worse if you don't get the necessary medical attention.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to viral video

Social media users also shared their thoughts on the trending video. Many agreed that the woman seemed to be going through a lot and motorists should have stopped and assisted her.

@N🎀 said:

"Women are going through a lot n it's sad😳😳😳"

@AYA wrote:

"The way the other cars are going past maybe you saw her alone."

@MakwaSandzi commented:

"She was definitely going through something, all she needed was someone lotomsita. Even by talking to her, bekatoba ryt ei as blacks let's teach our selves to help shem."

@Manu added:

"This is heartbreaking. Kuningi guys, kanti abanye babodwa empilweni."

@Grattitude_24 said:

"It's hard to determine certain things cause it's no longer safe, driving behind her was the safest way to assist her... stop judging thle we live in a cruel world."

@lucky... said:

"Dash camera took the video, and the driver's life was in danger because of slow driving and the car was bracketing the lady. It's very sad hey."

Celebrities who have battled depression

Several South African stars have opened up about battling depression. Internationally acclaimed SA comedian and TV presenter Trevor Noah has opened up about his battle with mental health.

Other stars like Ricky Rick, HHP, and Nichume Siwundla lost their lives after battling depression.

