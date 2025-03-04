A young lady was in tears over her hairdo, and she showed it off in a TikTok video making rounds online

The footage gained traction on social media, sparking laughter and amusement among people

Mzansi netizens reacted as they headed to the comments section cracking jokes while laughing it off

A stunner was left in tears over her hairdo and she took to social media to show it off, leaving peeps in laughter.

A woman was in tears over her hairdo in a video. Image: @thecuteprecious

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off what she wanted vs what she got

The post, which she shared under the handle @thecuteprecious, quickly gained attention and sparked conversation across the country.

In her video, the woman humorously highlights how what she thought she would receive didn’t quite match up to what she actually got, leaving many South Africans amused and reflecting on their own experiences.

The young lady shared the braids she wanted vs what she got, and people were amused, leaving them cracking up in laughter. While taking to her comments @thecuteprecious simply said the following:

"She did me bad! My mind kept telling me to check the hair."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with laughter

South African social media users quickly flocked to the comments section to share their own stories of expectations falling short, with many expressing how they could relate to the woman’s experience. The video garnered thousands of likes, comments, and shares, sparking debates about how social media often sets unrealistic expectations for individuals.

Mathapelo said:

"And you kept quiet when she was braiding you."

Amogelang expressed:

"If you walk fast, no one will notice."

Me replied:

"Guys normalise asking to see their previous and recent work."

Lebitho Pitso commented:

"Cha I hair stylist yakho ikujwayelile. Wathula nawe oe waze waqeda ubezo qaqa ngesgaxa senhlamba."

Tamea_dimple shared:

"Yeyii me a few days ago I told her to undo it. I'm changing my hairstyle."

Raponzelhair added:

"I braided the first hair tho, but the second style was braided in capital letters."

Patiencelove said:

"That how this guy did rubbish on my head and I had a wedding to attend,I used gele to cover it and loosened it the very next day."

Fab beauty shared:

"A lot is wrong with the hair at once, the one you wanted is feed in braids and what the gave you is Ghana weaving. They are meant to use a little attachment from the start more of your hair."

Queenbecca commented:

"Why did you let them finish the first surely."

