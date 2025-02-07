Inkabi Nation record label owner Big Zulu and rapper Emtee have buried the hatchet and made peace

It seems that new music is on the way as Big Zulu announced that they are cooking up something in the studio

Big Zulu and Emtee have been at each other's throats for the longest time now, but they shook hands and are now friends

Big Zulu stated that he and Emtee are making new music for his album. Image: @bigzulu_sa

We have reached the end of the Big Zulu and Emtee feud that has taken over the timelines for years now.

Big Zulu announces album after making peace with Emtee

The award-winning Inkabi Nation boss, Big Zulu is once again working on new music. He recently announced on social media that rapper Emtee is featured in the album, after having buried the hatchet and made peace with each other.

"Nkabi Nation I ask to take this opportunity to thank Emtee for respecting me and finally agreeing to come to our studio. Thank you, my hero. I can safely say, my album is done," he said in excitement.

Check out the X post below:

Emtee and Big Zulu have not been seeing eye to eye for the longest time and they engaged in a beef.

In 2024, Emtee said he would never do a feature with Big Zulu, saying he is a wack rapper.

“I am not going to feature a wack rapper on a song of mine. I will not even beat about the bush about this s**t. That man is wack. I have never seen a wack man like that. Flow? Wack. Wordplay? Wack.”

Big Zulu and Emtee have smoked the peace pipe. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Fans excited for Big Zulu and Emtee feature

Netizens are here for Big Zulu and the Emtee feature saying it will be a hit.

@MahleMHAMBI replied:

"You first made amends with Mthandeni now it is Emtee. Big up to you brother for doing this."

@Mlungz_Luvas shared:

"Awh madoda shout out to both of you Guys."

@Mayo6Tee said:

"Ever since he dropped his album, EMtee is fresh. I am very excited to see him back off the substances."

Emtee asks Sjava to intervene in his beef with Big Zulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee asked his friend Sjava to intervene in his beef with Big Zulu.

On X, Emtee asked him to speak to Big Zulu for him as he eased up to the idea of them collaborating.

