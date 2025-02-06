Rappers Emtee and Big Zulu have announced the end of their long-standing feud on Instagram recently

The Imali Eningi hitmaker shared pictures of the two of them in the recording studio and they shook hands

Emtee has always thrown shade at Big Zulu and even accused him of wearing fake designer clothes

Emtee and Big Zulu are recording new music together. Image: @emteerecords. @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Emtee and Big Zulu have finally let bygones be bygones and they stopped beefing. The rapper's feud has ended after they recently linked up in the studio.

Emtee and Big Zulu beef has ended

It is unclear when and why their beef started, but the two rappers have always been on each other's necks for years. In 2021, Big Zulu hailed Emtee, saying he makes good music but he does not want to categorise him under the rapper category.

This is a sentiment rapper Emtee agreed with and said he does not want to be classified as just a rapper. From there onwards, the stars have not been seeing eye to eye.

When a fan asked Emtee if he would ever do a feature with Big Zulu, he quickly dismissed it, saying he is a wack rapper.

“I am not going to feature a wack rapper on a song of mine. I will not even beat about the bush about this s**t. That man is wack. I' have never seen a wack man like that. Flow? Wack. Wordplay? Wack.”

Now, the rappers have linked up in the studio and all seems to be well.

Emtee and Big Zulu are no longer beefing. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Emtee and Big Zulu's beef

Big Zulu made a diss track titled 150 Bars and came for almost all of the South African rappers including Emtee

and came for almost all of the South African rappers including Emtee Emtee retaliated by calling him a wack rapper who does not deserve his attention and stated that he would not respond to him

The Manando rapper continuously trolled Big Zulu and even accused him of wearing fake designer clothing

Emtee asks Sjava to intervene in his beef with Big Zulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee seemingly loosened up to the idea of getting along with the Inkabi Records founder Big Zulu.

He hit up his friend Sjava on X and asked him to speak to Big Zulu for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News