Emtee has shut down the possibility of making a diss track directed at fellow rapper Big Zulu

The chart-topping rapper said he fears a possible retaliation from the Imali Eningi hitmaker

He was a guest on Podcast And Chill with MacG, where he told Sol Phenduka and MacG that he has no desire to diss Big Zulu

Emtee has ruled out creating a diss track targeting Big Zulu. The two rappers are not on good terms and occasionally throw jabs at one another on their social media platforms.

Is there a diss track looming?

The Manando hitmaker, Emtee, was invited to Podcast And Chill with MacG, where the hosts Sol Phenduka and MacG asked him if he would ever diss Big Zulu.

The rapper quickly shut that idea down and said he feared possible retaliation from the Imali Eningi rapper.

"I can't waste my studio time like that. If I make a diss track or response or whatever, it is going to hit hard. It is going to do impressive numbers because I am going diss him hard. Then, he is going to shoot me."

Will Big Zulu diss Emtee in upcoming diss track?

Rapper Big Zulu is readying to drop a diss track titled 200 Bars. The rapper is known for making fiery diss songs, including the game-changing 150 Bars he dropped in 2022.

Big Zulu did not shy away from stating that the song would target his fellow rappers.

Fans can only wonder if Big Zulu will diss Emtee in his track. The rapper said some people take their beef too far because they insult his mother. When that happens, the gloves come off.

