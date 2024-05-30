Zuluboy is said to have released a new song titled Mayibuye to mark 30 years of democracy

The rapper took a break from music and has been active in politics, with his focus on the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

Meanwhile, he is reportedly preparing to take Umkhokha: The Curse producers to court for wrongfully dismissing him

Zuluboy is said to be releasing a song, 'Mayibuye', to commemorate 30 years of democracy. Images: iamzuluboy

Zuluboy is reportedly releasing a new single to commemorate 30 years of democracy. The rapper said he wanted to move away from the mainstream and release music that is impactful and speaks of the country's history.

Zuluboy announces new song

Coming from election day, Zuluboy is said to have planned to celebrate the general elections by releasing a new song titled Mayibuye.

Known famously as a rapper, before being an actor and later transitioning into politics, Zuluboy, real name Mxolisi Mgingqeni Majozi, seemingly took a break from music to focus on other ventures.

According to ZiMoja, the Nomalanga hitmaker planned to release his song on election day, 29 May 2024, to mark 30 years of democracy.

Moreover, Zuluboy discussed the current climate in the music industry, saying it lacked substance. The rapper said it was time to make songs that had meaning and addressed real issues.

A proud KwaZulu-Natal native, Zuluboy uses his songs to spread a message of hope while rapping in his home language to connect to his supporters, and he hopes to make a similar impact with his new song.

Zuluboy sends Umkhokha: The Curse to court

While his political and musical careers appear to flourish, it seems that his acting career took a dive after he was scrapped from a role.

Briefly News reported that Zuluboy had been offered a lead role on Umkhokha: The Curse and spent days perfecting his character, only to be dropped at the last minute for someone else.

In retaliation, the rapper reportedly plans to take the show's producers, Rhythm World Productions, to court.

