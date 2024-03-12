Mzansi Reacts to Actor Zulu Boy Joining Jacob Zuma’s MK Political Party: “Not Surprised Shame”
- Actor and musician Zulu Boy has joined Jacob Zuma's MK Party as a member of MK Creative Council
- The news about Zulu Boy was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews
- Many netizens weren't surprised at the actor's move to join former President Jacob Zuma's political party
It seems like the MK Party is on a serious mission with recruiting everybody and getting them on board for the 2024 elections. The political party has added an actor to their list as a member.
Actor Zulu Boy joins the MK Party
When you thought you heard it all, then boom MK party recruits actor and musician Zulu Boy as a member of the MK Creative Council.
Though the news didn't come as a surprise to many netizens, others were shocked after the news and gossip page MDNews posted about this on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:
"ZuluBoy has joined MK Party and is a member of the MK Creative Council."
See the post below:
The Durban Gen actor also posted on his Instagram page about him being part of the MK Party and wrote:
"Mkhonto Wesizwe Creative Council is active for all in the arts…Jikijela Mkhonto jikijela!!! it’s your democracy own it @duduzilezuma_sambundla @presjgzuma."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Zulu Boy joining MK party
Many netizens weren't surprised at the actor's move to join former President Jacob Zuma's political party:
@CalliePhakathi questioned:
"Haibo kanti he is still around?"
@UrbanStreetZA said:
"Not surprised shame."
@DecideDied shared:
"Good, filth belongs with filth."
@HlungwaneLaki shared:
"Obvious his name says it all Zulu Boy!"
@celesandile41 responded:
"Well done."
@Ndim12626910822 replied:
"Sboniso is gonna finish him."
MK party gunning for two-thirds majority vote
Similarly, Briefly News wrote that the MK party is gunning for a two-thirds majority vote.
The former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, spoke at a recent rally and said that the newly-formed party would clinch most of the votes. However, many in the comment sections on social media are not convinced by Msholozi's confidence.
