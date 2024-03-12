Global site navigation

Mzansi Reacts to Actor Zulu Boy Joining Jacob Zuma’s MK Political Party: “Not Surprised Shame”
Celebrities

Mzansi Reacts to Actor Zulu Boy Joining Jacob Zuma’s MK Political Party: “Not Surprised Shame”

by  Mbali Tebele
  • Actor and musician Zulu Boy has joined Jacob Zuma's MK Party as a member of MK Creative Council
  • The news about Zulu Boy was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews
  • Many netizens weren't surprised at the actor's move to join former President Jacob Zuma's political party

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Zulu boy is the member of MK Party's creative council
Actor and musician Zulu Boy has joined the MK party. Image: @iamzuluboy
Source: Instagram

It seems like the MK Party is on a serious mission with recruiting everybody and getting them on board for the 2024 elections. The political party has added an actor to their list as a member.

Actor Zulu Boy joins the MK Party

When you thought you heard it all, then boom MK party recruits actor and musician Zulu Boy as a member of the MK Creative Council.

Though the news didn't come as a surprise to many netizens, others were shocked after the news and gossip page MDNews posted about this on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

Read also

Maglera Doe Boy slams rumours of him dating Cyan Boujee: "I don’t have Jewelry with diamonds"

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"ZuluBoy has joined MK Party and is a member of the MK Creative Council."

See the post below:

The Durban Gen actor also posted on his Instagram page about him being part of the MK Party and wrote:

"Mkhonto Wesizwe Creative Council is active for all in the arts…Jikijela Mkhonto jikijela!!! it’s your democracy own it @duduzilezuma_sambundla @presjgzuma."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Zulu Boy joining MK party

Many netizens weren't surprised at the actor's move to join former President Jacob Zuma's political party:

@CalliePhakathi questioned:

"Haibo kanti he is still around?"

@UrbanStreetZA said:

"Not surprised shame."

@DecideDied shared:

"Good, filth belongs with filth."

@HlungwaneLaki shared:

"Obvious his name says it all Zulu Boy!"

@celesandile41 responded:

Read also

Ntsiki Mazwai blasts Pravin Gordhan amid his retirement announcement: "Good Riddance"

"Well done."

@Ndim12626910822 replied:

"Sboniso is gonna finish him."

MK party gunning for two-thirds majority vote

Similarly, Briefly News wrote that the MK party is gunning for a two-thirds majority vote.

The former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, spoke at a recent rally and said that the newly-formed party would clinch most of the votes. However, many in the comment sections on social media are not convinced by Msholozi's confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel