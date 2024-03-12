Actor and musician Zulu Boy has joined Jacob Zuma's MK Party as a member of MK Creative Council

The news about Zulu Boy was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens weren't surprised at the actor's move to join former President Jacob Zuma's political party

Actor and musician Zulu Boy has joined the MK party. Image: @iamzuluboy

Source: Instagram

It seems like the MK Party is on a serious mission with recruiting everybody and getting them on board for the 2024 elections. The political party has added an actor to their list as a member.

Actor Zulu Boy joins the MK Party

When you thought you heard it all, then boom MK party recruits actor and musician Zulu Boy as a member of the MK Creative Council.

Though the news didn't come as a surprise to many netizens, others were shocked after the news and gossip page MDNews posted about this on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"ZuluBoy has joined MK Party and is a member of the MK Creative Council."

See the post below:

The Durban Gen actor also posted on his Instagram page about him being part of the MK Party and wrote:

"Mkhonto Wesizwe Creative Council is active for all in the arts…Jikijela Mkhonto jikijela!!! it’s your democracy own it @duduzilezuma_sambundla @presjgzuma."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Zulu Boy joining MK party

Many netizens weren't surprised at the actor's move to join former President Jacob Zuma's political party:

@CalliePhakathi questioned:

"Haibo kanti he is still around?"

@UrbanStreetZA said:

"Not surprised shame."

@DecideDied shared:

"Good, filth belongs with filth."

@HlungwaneLaki shared:

"Obvious his name says it all Zulu Boy!"

@celesandile41 responded:

"Well done."

@Ndim12626910822 replied:

"Sboniso is gonna finish him."

MK party gunning for two-thirds majority vote

