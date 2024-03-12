MK Youth League volunteer Bonginkosi Khanyile launched an attack on Springbok captain Siya Kolisi

In an interview on a podcast, he claimed that sports are divided and compared the support the springboks received versus the support Bafana Bafana received during the AFCON

Some netizens dismissed him, while others believed he was making valid points about the economy and Kolisi

Bonginkosi Khanyile criticised Kolisi for not using his position to fight for black people's rights. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Bob Bradford/ CameraSport via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – The MK Youth League's volunteer-in-chief and coordinator, Bonginkosi Khanyile, trended after he attacked the springboks and their captain, Siya Kolisi. He drew comparisons between how South Africans were united during the Rugby World Cup and how the support for Bafana Bafana during the African Cup of Nations was not as strong.

Khanyile slams Springboks and Siya Kolisi

In a widely-circulated clip by @ThisIsColbert, Khanyile shared his views on economic and sporting fraternity inequality. He said the Springboks received a much warmer welcome after winning the Rugby World Cup, compared to the welcome Bafana Bafana received when they returned from the African Cup of Nations.

Khanyile, who joined the MK, Siya Kolisi, said he was supposed to use his position as the captain of the Springboks to highlight black people's plight. He further said that black people cannot consider Siya Kolisi their hero, claiming that he does not represent anything to do with blackness. View the video here:

South Africans debate Khanyile's words

South Africans had mixed feelings about Khanyile's words. Some slammed him for criticising Siya Kolisi.

Maphosa said:

“Bafana Bafana did not win the World Cup. This dude is irrelevant.”

Shongwe asked:

“He wants Siya Kolisi to be an activist?”

Percy was sarcastic.

“Another Ngizwe Mchunu speaking a whole lot of nothing.”

Others, though, supported his sentiments

Dumisaumkhuluomkhulu said:

“Kolisi involved himself by saying sports is uniting us. He should be called out.”

Mlalazi kaNoxhaka said:

“Unfortunately, weak people are never ready for the truth because it’s uncomfortable.”

Bonginkosi Khanyile’s July Unrest trial to begin in Decembr

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Khanyile's trial relating to the July Unrest is expected to start in December this year.

Khanyile is accused of being the mastermind behind the unrest which destroyed hundreds of businesses.

South Africans were angry at what happened during the unrest, as many were unemployed.

