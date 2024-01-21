Bonginkosi Khanyile is now the national coordinator and youth leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe party

The MK party, endorsed by former ANC President Jacob Zuma, welcomed Khanyile despite his previously denying

Khanyile political shift sparked a conversation among South Africans about his political trajectory

Student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile and former president Jacob Zuma. Image: @Cetshwayo and @MaloyiIsaac

Source: Twitter

Bonginkosi Khanyile, known for his involvement in the Fees Must Fall movement, has been named as the national coordinator and youth leader for uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Bonginkosi Khanyile joins MK party

The party, backed by former ANC President Jacob Zuma, made the announcement on Saturday, reported EWN.

Despite earlier denials of any affiliation with the MK party, Khanyile's appointment as a key figure raised questions and got social media buzzing.

Bonginkosi Khanyile's political evolution

His latest political move is preceded by stints in the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Khanyile was recently expelled by the PA for attending an MK party rally in KZN, a move he vehemently denied.

SA citizens weigh in on Khanyile's appointment

His appointment has stirred chatter among South Africans, who hinted that the political manoeuvre is guided by self-interest.

Read a few comments below:

Mlamuli Flabba Mene Hadebe said:

"When criminals gather in one corner danger is coming."

Sibusiso Mthombheni stated:

"A congress of the undesirables and the deplorable."

Christopher Reynolds mentioned:

"Yes, let's get all the criminals in one place."

Ronny Chingore Gada added:

"Convicts working something out."

Elize de Bruyn said:

"All the corrupt ones in one party."

Kash Msuthu wrote:

"After the election, we will never hear about this political party."

Manwadu Mpharalala noted:

"uBaba keep it there with IFP."

Source: Briefly News