South African artist J Molley is getting rid of the rapper title and replacing it with Gospel singer

J Molley had previously announced his intentions to become a Christian and make Gospel music

Now, he has shared that he will be selling his old hip-hop music as he embarks on a spiritual journey and find God

J Molley is now making Gospel music. Image: hoodpharmacist

Source: Instagram

Former rap artist J Molley has announced that he will be selling his old music which consisted of tracks like Angna' Stress and Life Or Death. He is on a spiritual journey and will be releasing a Gospel album.

J Molley details hardships which made him turn to God

Almost a week ago, J Molley said he experienced one of the most devastating weeks of his life. He said he got stabbed and all his belongings taken from him.

"I have endured a week from hell, engaging in the most destructive of habits, living on the streets in the rain for four days after being stabbed and left to die in a harsh town nine hours away from home. I had a million rands worth of clothing, phones, and my Rolex stolen from me," he said.

Molley also mentioned that he was not charged and managed to avoid a six-year imprisonment sentence. All that he endured has made him turn to God for guidance. Therefore, he has gotten rid of his old ways which also means he has to part ways with the rap music he made before giving his life to God.

"This week has been one of the most devastating of my life. Leading me to turn back to Christ fully. No more secular music. No more drugs and no more being around the wrong people," he assured adding that he was left traumatised.

The Capetonian also mentioned that he's committed to living a drug-free life and has been attending counselling sessions. The rapper promised his fans a YouTube video detailing his struggles and a testimony.

J Molley will be sharing more of his testimony on his YouTube channel. Image: hoodpharmacist

Source: Instagram

J Molley turns over a new leaf, apologises to people he wronged

His career was hit by drama after he beefed with Emtee and other rappers. Just recently, he came for A-Reece and accused his baby mama Rickelle of cheating on him.

Although he did not specify who the apology was directed to, however, he did say he was sorry to the people he has wronged and offended on social media.

"My actions were wrong, and I pray that you forgive me, just as I have forgiven myself," he mentioned.

Molley continued by stating that he has survived numerous attempts on his life and he has also experienced failed suicide attempts as well.

J Molley announces upcoming Gospel album

As he has gotten rid of the old music, he has committed to making a full Gospel project. He has given fans a taste of the new music.

Listen to J Molley's Gospel snippet here.

Taking to Instagram, Molley said he is open to selling his old music and will be negotiating with the buyer.

