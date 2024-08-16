J Molley Announces Venturing into Gospel Music After the Release of his Mixtape 'Mad Man'
- South African rapper J Molley said he will now be doing Gospel music after the release of his mixtape
- J Molley has released his last hip hop mixtape, Mad Man, which features some big names in the genre
- The now soon-to-be former rap artist said he does not care much about the fame and validation from his fans
Rapper and reality TV star J Molley has revealed that he will be switching to Gospel music. The star revealed this in a lengthy Instagram post in which he announced the release of his mixtape, Mad Man, saying it would be his last secular music.
Mad Man is J Molley's last hip hop release
Famed rap star J Molley released his mixtape on Thursday, 15 August. It features some big names in the genre. In it, he worked with the likes of Blxkie, Sho Madjozi, Burning Forest Boy, CKay and many others.
Molley can be labelled a soon-to-be former rap artist as he has announced his 'retirement' from the South African hip-hop scene.
"Mad Man "out now! I was convicted to give you my last secular music before I go gospel. It would be a shame to leave it behind and forgotten. I pray the Lord is speaking to me and has His ways. The tape features the likes of Blxckie, Ckay, Blaq Bonez, Sho Madjozi, and Burning Forest Boy. Do enjoy."
J Molley is not interest in fame anymore
In the post, J Molley continued by saying he no longer cares much about the fame and validation from his fans.
"I don’t expect fame or any recognition from this for what many like to call my 'fans.' Do enjoy, and God bless."
Check out the cover art of the mixtape below:
Emtee and J Molley go at it again
In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee called out J Molley in a viral Instagram LIVE video saying he is a white phara. Emtee dragged him and asserted that he was not afraid to face him.
South Africans were left rolling with laughter, and many users reacted with humorous comments, with some suggesting Emtee's tirade could be turned into a hit song.
