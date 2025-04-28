South African recording artist DJ Zinhle showed off her gift from her husband Murdah Bongz on social media

The popular recording artist had local fans swooning over the painting gifted to her by Bongz, saying he ‘nailed’ gift-giving

Local netizens reacted on social media, praising Zinhle and describing her as one of the most admired recording artists in South Africa

DJ Zinhle continued to impress her loyal fans after showing off her latest gift from rapper husband Murdah Bongz.

Bongz impressed both his wife and fans after gifting an impressive piece of artwork, which has been displayed in their home since her birthday on Monday, 30 December 2024.

Murdah Bongs and DJ Zinhle have been married since 2022. Image: djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

Zinhle, the ex of late rapper AKA, showed that she loved the gift from her husband, who recently turned heads by showing off his new hairstyle.

DJ Zinhle shows off an artful gift

Zinhle showed off the gift on her Instagram account:

According to her Instagram account, the 42-year-old Zinhle showed how much she loved her gift and that she admires it daily after sharing a grateful post on social media.

Zinhle posted:

“When he 😍 nails the art of gifting—literally. This masterpiece has been brightening our walls since my birthday. Thank you @murdahbongz.”

While Zinhle impressed her fans with images of her gift, the popular artist recently shared a sweet interaction with her loyal fanbase surrounding her car during a public appearance.

Watch Zinhle interact with fans in the video below:

ZInhle loves the spotlight

After establishing herself as one of Mzansi’s top music stars, Zinhle has also impressed fans with her family life, as she often shares images of her two adorable children

The Mzansi hitmaker has a daughter with Bongz and the late AKA, while she often shares her interactions with her daughters, drawing praise from her fans on social media.

Despite already having a loyal fanbase, Zinhle could gain more after hinting at a possible collaboration with Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva.

In addition, Bongz also enjoys a loyal following after posting images of his head-turning fashion and collection of cars that has impressed local fans.

DJ Zinhle is not only a premier recording artist but is also a devoted mother of two daughters. Image: djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

Fans are in awe of DJ Zinhle

Local netizens reacted on social media to show their love for Zinhle, saying she is one of the most beloved recording artists in South Africa and a loveable person.

Fezileblvck_ admires Zinhle:

“You’re so cool bestie 😍.”

Iamsanele_d loved her message:

“😍I see what you did there.”

Khaleesi_makopo asked a question:

“Sis Zinhle when are you doing the master class on business?”

Kele_megano is a fan:

“What a cool woman bandla.”

Moghelingz loved the look:

“This biker jacket😮‍💨.”

Kaizer Chiefs sends Murdah Bongz into a dancing mood

As reported by Briefly News, Murdah Bongz could not stop dancing after Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs qualified for the Nedbank Cup final.

Bongz joined thousands of Chiefs fans in celebrating their late victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, which set up a mouthwatering Soweto derby in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

