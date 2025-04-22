South African music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz recently showed off his new hairstyle

The reality TV star and DJ Zinhle's hubby posted several pictures of himself debuting his new look

Murdah Bongz is popularly known for his unique sense of fashion and style, and has won GQ's Best Dressed award

Murdah Bongz debuts his new hairstyle. Image: @murdahbongz

South African music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz has made headlines once again on social media.

Known for his unique fashion sense, the reality TV st

ar who recently bagged a new deal with a luxury car brand debuted his new hairstyle on social media. DJ Zinhle's husband posted pictures on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"Just doing my thing….Ö @tyahne_photography."

See the photos below:

Changing hairstyles isn't the only thing Murdah Bongz excels in; the music producer also scooped the GQ's Best Dressed: Editors' Choice Award 2024, in September last year.

Murdah Bongz shared his excitement about winning the award on his Instagram page, pairing it with a video. Shortly after Morda posted about winning the award, many netizens flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Murdah Bongz's past controversies

Murdah Bongz is usually recognised for his talent on the decks and as a part of Black Motion. He is also known as the doting husband to DJ Zinhle with whom he shares a child.

One of Murdah Bongz's most memorable controversies is when Black Motion broke up. Murdah Bongz was the second part of the DJ Duo that was beloved in South Africa.

People speculated about the reason behind the group's break-up when Murdah Bongz embarked on a solo career and rebranded himself as Mörda. His first solo project was well-received by fans in 2023.

What you need to know about Murdah Bongz

Murdah Bongz real name is Bongani Mohosana. His parents are alive, and he shares a close relationship with them. Murdah Bongz's birthday is on 9th June 1987. He was a member of a prominent music group called Black Motion.

Black Motion was created in 2009 in Pretoria, South Africa, by Bongani Mohosana and Thabo Mabogwane, aka Smol. The dance duo's amazing house music compilations took South Africa by storm.

They came to the limelight in 2011 because their album, Talking to the Drums, went viral and earned them a lump sum of money. In 2014, the two artists shook the country with another breathtaking album called Fortune Teller. The band won the South African Music Award for the Best Dance album in 2015.

Murdah Bongz teases a new album

Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz is not resting until he gives his fans some fresh new music.

Recently, DJ Zinhle's husband excitedly teased his followers on social media with a snippet of his upcoming new album, Asante III, which is a solo debut album that he named after his daughter with DJ Zinhle. Shortly after he shared a preview of his upcoming album, many netizens buzzed with excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

