South African music producer Murdah Bongz recently bagged a major deal with a luxury car brand, JAECOO

The luxury car brand made the exciting announcement about Murdah Bongz being their new ambassador

The hip hop rapper Kwesta was also announced as the ambassador alongside Murdah

Things seem to be looking great for South African artists this year as they keep on bagging deals without fail.

Recently, the music producer and reality TV star Murdah Bongz signed a major deal with a luxury car brand JAECOO alongside the talented hip hop rapper Kwesta.

The luxury brand excitedly announced on their social media page that they have officially signed the two stars as their new brand ambassadors.

"Proud to welcome powerhouses Kwesta and Murdah to the JAECOO family. Bold moves, fresh energy and redefining what premium looks like. This isn’t just a collab, it’s a movement. Jaecoo J7. Beyond status," they wrote.

Netizens react to Murdah's big win

Shortly after the announcement was made on social media about Murdah Bongz's recent deal, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

khuba_elihle commented:

"No way these brands are coming for everything. Love it for us. Luxury and affordability."

makhanis_rsa said:

"Congratulations Murdah Bongz."

Murdah Bongz's wife DJ Zinhle, wrote:

"Okay, this is really dope."

Actor Jesse Suntele responded:

"Damn, this is fire."

Pabi Cooper and Essence announce partnership

Meanwhile, the Pabi Jo hitmaker recently shared a video announcing her partnership with makeup brand Essence Cosmetics Africa. Pabi Cooper mentioned four retail companies that stock cosmetic products and would be dropping the price of her lipgloss.

"Exciting announcement! I’m beyond excited to be joining @essence.cosmetics.africa for this incredible journey! To celebrate, we @Clicks_sa, @ackermans_za, @Dunnsclothing @dischem.beauty & more are dropping the Extreme Shine Lip Gloss to a special new price. Let’s make beauty bold, FUN, and unforgettable together! Can’t wait to share this experience with YOU," she said.

The singer was hit with congratulatory messages from her fans as she commenced her exciting partnership.

On Wednesday, 9 April 2025, the South African Grammy award winner Tyla also bagged an exciting deal with a luxury jewellery brand, Pandora. The brand shared a clip on their Instagram page introducing the star as their new ambassador:

"Meet our new ambassador: singer, songwriter and Grammy®-winning global music sensation, @tyla. From charms that represent her hit single to pieces that remind her of her childhood, Tyla curated a Pandora jewellery edit that speaks to every aspect of her story."

Bonang Matheba announces Steve Madden partnership

Briefly News previously reported that Media personality Bonang Matheba announced her partnership with Steve Madden.

Earlier this year, Bonang announced the launch of the Steve Madden X Bonang Matheba ESSENTIALS. Their partnership includes bags, shoes, and clothing items.

"Introducing Steve Madden X Bonang Matheba ESSENTIALS. These must-have styles are here, bolder than ever, and ready to complete your wardrobe! #SMXBMESSENTIALS. Shop the collection online & in-store now! @stevemaddensa."

