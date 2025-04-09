South African Grammy award winner Tyla Seethal recently bagged a new partnership

The 23-year-old talented singer was announced as the new face of the luxury jewellery brand, Pandora

The luxury jewellery brand made the exciting announcement on their Instagram page

Singer Tyla bagged a new partnership deal. Image: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Halala! South African Grammy award winner Tyla recently bagged herself a new deal with a luxury brand.

The 23-year-old talented star was announced as the new face of a well-known jewellery brand, Pandora. The brand shared a clip on their Instagram page introducing the star as their new ambassador on Wednesday, 9 April 2025.

"Meet our new ambassador: singer, songwriter and Grammy®-winning global music sensation, @tyla. From charms that represent her hit single to pieces that remind her of her childhood, Tyla curated a Pandora jewellery edit that speaks to every aspect of her story."

Netizens react to Tyla's new brand partnership

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla being the new face of Pandora after the brand made the exciting announcement. Here's what they had to say:

@sinaking_1 said:

"Yes Pandora you made a great choice by choosing her love you for this."

@IAmShahieda commented:

"This girl is gorgeous. Protect her."

@nolwee wrote:

"Her management team is working overtime."

@isos_triangle questioned:

"Oh this is what she meant when she said diamonds and carats?"

@afrikasbaby responded:

"Omg she’s so gorgeous and breathtaking."

Tyla signed a deal with the jewellery brand Pandora. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Pabi Cooper and Essence announce partnership

Meanwhile, the Pabi Jo hitmaker recently shared a video announcing her partnership with makeup brand Essence Cosmetics Africa. Pabi Cooper mentioned four retail companies that stock cosmetic products and would be dropping the price of her lipgloss.

"Exciting announcement! I’m beyond excited to be joining @essence.cosmetics.africa for this incredible journey! To celebrate, we @Clicks_sa, @ackermans_za, @Dunnsclothing @dischem.beauty & more are dropping the Extreme Shine Lip Gloss to a special new price. Let’s make beauty bold, FUN, and unforgettable together! Can’t wait to share this experience with YOU," she said.

The singer was hit with congratulatory messages from her fans as she commenced her exciting partnership.

What you need to know about Tyla

Tyla first gained recognition in SA in 2019 following the release of her debut single, Getting Late. Her rise as a self-titled Popiano artist got her a record deal with Epic in 2021.

Her international breakthrough came in 2023 with the release of her hit song, Water. The Water Challenge, which went viral on TikTok, started in August 2023 when she performed in Kigali, Rwanda, as a RADAR artist during the Spotify X Giants of Africa festival.

Water currently has over 242.5 million views on YouTube and over 833.4 million streams on Spotify.

Tyla shows off her cooking skills

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa has given Tyla’s cooking skills the thumbs up after she made pap, chutney and boerewors for British Vogue.

The Water hitmaker, who recently signed a Nike endorsement deal, is Vogue’s March cover star. Tyla recently put her culinary skills to the test for the fashion magazine. The Push 2 Start singer left netizens in stitches after she pulled out maize meal from her handbag.

