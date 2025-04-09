Actress Sindi Dlathu was one of the newest stars to join the cast of Netflix series Unseen season two

The new season of the highly anticipated Netflix series will premiere on Friday, 2 May 2025

Netflix's PR team shared with Briefly News which stars will be joining the series this upcoming season

Actress Sindi Dlathu bagged a new acting role. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Netflix South Africa came gun-blazing this year as they have been dropping new series and films which were locally produced in Mzansi since the start of 2025.

Recently, they officially and excitedly announced that the highly anticipated thriller series Unseen is coming back with a new season after ending season one on a cliffhanger.

A trailer was then shared on social media, and the entertainment commentator, Mlungisi Mbokazi, had fans buzzing with excitement after revealing that the award-winning actress Sindi Dlathu joined the cast for its new season, which will premiere on Friday, 2 May 2025.

"ASTING ANNOUNCEMENT. The talented @SindiDlathu joins the second season of #UnseenNetflix. The highly anticipated season drops on May 2, 2025."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sindi Dlathu's new acting gig

Many netizens couldn't hold their excitement after it was announced that the veteran actress had bagged a new role on Unseen. Many of them flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@PitsiAfrica commented:

"Big talent deserve big stages."

@XolieMahlangu responded:

"Okay, this is good, but I won’t she won’t on the wrong side of history, please."

@_kendrick__ replied:

"Exactly! You got that right! The talented. I love her."

@Heidi_Makibelo said:

"I'm so happy for my queen."

@mpumi_m2 wrote:

"She was there the first season too. I think she was the President or something."

Sindi Dlathu joined the cast of Netflix series 'Unseen.' Image: Oupa Bopape

Unseen season 2 welcomes new cast members

Netflix's PR Team shared with Briefly News other cast members who will be joining the show this upcoming season.

"With the stakes in Zenzi's new world after escaping prison, new people, S'bu, who is played by Siv Ngesi, Erica Davids, portrayed by Kevin Smith, and Detective Visser, played by Erica Wessel, will each have their own motives which will shape Zenzi's mission this upcoming season. This new season will also feature the award-winning actress Sindi Dlathu and the late seasoned actor Sello Motloung, Zenzi and Naledi's father."

Gail Mabalane celebrates Unseen success

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Gail Mabalane's latest Netflix series was the most-viewed African show! The actress and mother of two shared the fantastic news on her social media pages, revealing that Unseen was watched for 60 million hours in just two months.

Moreover, according to Twitter (X) Jabulani Macdonald, the show is the most-watched African series:

"#UnseenNetflix has been named the number 1 most viewed African series on Netflix between Jan 2023 and June 2023, making it the most watched Netflix Original African series globally."

Many netizens and industry colleagues flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages as they celebrated the success of her show; some also applauded Mabalane's stunning acting skills.

Rami Chuene addresses Queendom scandal

In a previous report, Briefly News shared the South African veteran actress Rami Chuene's advice to the Queendom cast after the production allegedly fell into another financial crisis.

The actress urged the cast to stand together against exploitation, saying the money issue should have been addressed a long time ago.

