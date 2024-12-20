Rami Chuene recently shared her thoughts on the ongoing payment scandal involving the Queendom cast

The crew penned an open letter to the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture demanding help after they went unpaid again

Rami urged industry mates to form a united front and use a better strategy for production houses to take them seriously

Rami Chuene is sick and tired of fellow actors getting the short end of the stick since the Queendom saga erupted.

Rami Chuene addresses Queendom drama

Months after the cast of Queendom was scheduled to return to production following the controversial payment scandal, it appears not all their problems were left behind.

The cast and crew recently penned an open letter calling Gayton McKenzie out for his lack of support on the issue, saying he was more concerned with giving away concert tickets than helping solve their problems.

In several Twitter (X) posts, Rami Chuene addressed the letter, bashing the cast on their approach and offered advice, including a boycott:

"This issue has been going on for months; you should have stopped shooting a long time ago. No pay, no shoot. Read your contract and go to the 'breach of contract' section. That’s supposed to cover you too, not just the producer.

The Cry of Winnie Mandela star went on to urge fellow actors to stand up for themselves and not fight from the shadows in the face of exploitation:

"Be uncomfortable for a bit, pay the price and fight for what’s rightfully yours. I feel for everyone being exploited, especially during the festive but until we say enough, we’re done for."

What you need to know about the Queendom saga

Queendom , a BET telenovela, was exposed for alleged exploitation after failing to pay its cast and crew for months

, a BET telenovela, was exposed for alleged exploitation after failing to pay its cast and crew for months Clive Morris Productions spoke to Briefly News about the saga, revealing how they landed in hot water and their hopes for the show

about the saga, revealing how they landed in hot water and their hopes for the show The production was halted as a handful of actors reportedly left the show in search of greener pastures

Queendom made an unexpected comeback months later, promising captivating storylines and less drama behind the scenes - however, this was short-lived

