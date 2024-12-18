Many actors this festive season will remain broke as their production has still not paid them for their work

The BET original series Queendom, The Executives and Pound 4 Pound are the shows that haven't paid their crew and cast members

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported about the unpaid salaries on his Twitter (X) page

Many actors remained unpaid for their work. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Many netizens wondered why many actors in the entertainment industry have not received payment for their work.

The issue of certain actors and crew members still not being paid for their work continued to make headlines on social media. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently reported that many showbiz actors will remain broke this festive season as production companies have failed to pay them their salaries.

Phil wrote:

"TV: No Christmas cheer for actors and crew. Months on the cast and crew of Queendom, Pound 4 Pound and The Executives are still struggling to get paid for their work. Queendom has reportedly had to halt filming again as payments were delayed. Pound 4 Pound cast has taken legal action against the production company.

"The Executives is airing episodes sliced together on SABC, as production on the series had to be cut short due to finances and unpaid employees. 100s of these shows' actors, crew and employees will spend this holiday season broke. Actor Brandon Auret, who starred in Pound 4 Pound, reportedly claims to have had to sell his car.

"One complainant claims to be owed R180k. There have been numerous reports of TV show employees not being able to go “home” for the holidays this year. As you watch these shows, spare a thought for the people who made them happen..."

See the post below:

