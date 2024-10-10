A production house responsible for paying the cast members of Pound 4 Pound has come under fire

The cast members alleged that they were not paid for their work, even after they wrapped up shooting

Only the lead cast members reportedly received their salaries, leaving the other actors devastated

It is reported that Bakwena Productions, the production house responsible for Pound 4 Pound, has come under fire over non-payment disputes.

Actors drag production house

A few cast members of the sports drama series Pound 4 Pound have alleged that they were not paid what was due to them. Filming for the show concluded in September, just in time for the premiere on 29 September 2024.

According to Sunday World, a handful of the cast members of the BET series are dragging the show for not properly compensating them for their work. The news publication further stated that a few of them only had verbal contracts.

Their agreement was to shoot the series and then get paid once everything had been concluded. They expected their money on 25 September, but they still have allegedly not been paid.

Only lead actors were paid, claims disgruntled actor

It was further alleged that only the lead cast members were paid their salaries. This caused confusion among the disgruntled lot.

“The fact that they only paid lead actors tells us that we are not their priority. This is a sad situation because we’ve got bills to pay," the publication quoted the source.

They claimed that they still need to pay rent and other utilities but are stranded for cash.

The lead cast members include Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Zolisa Xaluva, Mduduzi Mabaso, Gabisile Tshabalala and many others.

