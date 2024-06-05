Clive Morris Productions has reportedly not paid the cast of Empini and Queendom , including top stars like Sindi Dlathu and Linda Mtoba

SA actors are frustrated, alleging late payments while Clive Morris travels internationally with his family

Morris has asked for more time to find funding, assuring that everyone will eventually be paid

Clive Morris Productions has reportedly not paid the cast of Empini and Queendom. The cast includes top stars like Sindi Dlathu, Linda Mtoba, Samkelo Ndlovu, Hamilton Dlamini and Siyabonga Twala.

‘Empini’ and ‘Queendom’ stars are reportedly fighting to get their payments. Image: @queendom_bet

Source: Instagram

SA actors frustrated after not getting paid

South African actors have complained about how production houses never pay them on time. The cast of popular TV shows Empini and Queendom are allegedly fighting to get their payments from Clive Morris Productions.

An unnamed cast member who spoke to ZiMoja said that the owner of the production company, Clive Morris, has been travelling around the world with his family without paying his workers. The source added that this is not the first time they have not been paid on time.

"Imagine watching yourself on screen while broke."

Clive Morris asks for more time

A screenshot from the production's group chat showed that Clive Morris acknowledged that the actors have not yet been paid, but he is looking for funding. He also assured everyone in the WhatsApp group chat that they will be paid. Part of the message read:

"We may have paid late in the past for various reasons out of our control, but we have never not paid anyone. Everyone will be paid, and we are asking for a little breathing room so we can focus on finding the funds as quickly as possible."

Source: Briefly News