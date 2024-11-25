A crew member was reportedly injured on set and was later taken to the hospital where they died

The news was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on X (formerly Twitter)

Netizens expressed their shock and disappointment at the news, sending their condolences to the family

TV fans and social media users were taken aback by news of a tragedy on set of a spin-off TV show.

It is alleged that an accident that occurred on the set of the 'Scandal!' spin-off show claimed the life of a crew member. Image: @officialetvscandal

Crew member allegedly dies on Scandal! set

A horrific accident allegedly turned deadly on the set of a Scandal! spin-off show. According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the said member was severely injured and then rushed to the hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

On X, Phil shared the devastating news saying:

"Death on the set of ‘Scandal’. An accident occurred during the production of the popular TV soapie’s upcoming spin-off. A crew member was severely injured and taken to hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries," he wrote.

Mzansi heartbroken by news of crew members death

Netizens reacted to the sad news and had more questions to ask.

Empini cast and crew concerned with safety issues

In a previous report from Briefly News, cast members at Showmax series Empini raised safety concerns after a cast member was injured on set.

One of the cast members, Mpumi Mpama, was also allegedly injured on set during a fight scene. A cast member wrote a letter detailing this and other injuries on set.

