Mzansi Football Fans Are Heartbroken After the Lucas Moripe Passes Away
- South African fans have been saddened by the death of former Orlando Pirates and Pretoria Callies legend Lucas' Masterpieces' Moripe
- The 71-year-old passed away at his home in Atteridgeville on Tuesday, 19 November, after a long battle with illness
- Local football fans expressed sincere condolences to the family of the man who has a 30,000-seater stadium named after him
Local football fans are mourning the death of Mzansi legend Lucas' Masterpieces' Moripe, who passed away on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.
The 71-year-old sadly passed away at his home in Atteridgeville after the Orlando Pirates legend endured a long battle with illness and deteriorating health.
During his career in the 1970s and 1980s, the midfielder made a name for himself playing for Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates, as well as in Hong Kong.
Mzansi mourned the loss of Moripe on Twitter (X):
Moripe was fondly known for his skill and has a stadium named after him which is home to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Former Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy star Bernard Parker was among Moripe's many fans and even visited the elderly legend in March.
Fans send their condolences
Local football fans mourned Moripe's death on social media, while earlier this year, fellow Mzansi legend Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala also passed away.
David Mangwana says Moripe will be remembered:
"Rest in peace, Ntate Ditokitoki; at least, thanks to Motsepe, you were honoured while alive."
Bricks Makhubela was respectful:
"Rest in Peace 'Master' of football."
Moh Lekganyane sent condolences:
"Condolences to the family. At least he saw the stadium named after him. We did celebrate him while he was still alive."
Bra Bob Hudson is proud of Moripe:
"May his soul rest in peace. The pride of Pheli."
Elvis Mhlongo was emotional:
"May your soul RIP."
Siya Khalanga paid their respects:
"Rest king of football."
Divine Themba Mpila has fond memories:
“Modimo wabolo, rest in peace. One of greatest legends and first to play in Asia."
Phatela P Mothapo is heartbroken:
"RIP grootman, #Masterpieces Lucas Moripe."
Zolisa Mateyise said Mzansi honoured the legend:
"Rest in peace, and I like what they did by naming a stadium after him while he was still alive."
Yeas Biyase said Moripe has a legacy:
"RIP to the great. Condolences to the family."
South African fans mourn a former Mamelodi Sundowns coach
As Briefly News reported, local fans mourned the loss of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Johan Neeskens on Sunday, 6 October 2024.
The three-time UEFA Champions League winner died at 71 in Algeria while working for the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB).
