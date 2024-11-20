A talented player aims to resurrect his career after an injury-ravaged tenure at a PSL giant ended last season

The former Bafana Bafana star has signed a contract at a new club after impressing their management team

Local football fans were divided over social media, saying the free agent still has a lot to offer, while others were pessimistic

Since his exit from a PSL giant, Keagan Dolly has emerged as the new signing of a new club in Mzansi's top flight.

After impressing the club during training, the former Kaizer Chiefs star signed as a free agent with PSL rivals TS Galaxy.

Keagan Dolly personally announced his arrival at TS Galaxy. Image: dolly_keagan07.

Following his arrival at the Joburg club, the 31-year-old starred in a video where he said he was happy to be a Rocket.

Keagan Dolly shows off his skills

Watch Dolly's announce himself as a Galaxy player in the video below:

In the video, Dolly showed off his skills before earning the praise of Galaxy fans by personally announcing his arrival at the club.

During his career, Dolly played for Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and French side Montpellier before becoming the first signing of new Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic.

Fans are divided over Dolly's future

Local football fans were divided on social media about Dolly, with some believing that the player is past his sell-by date while others backed him to play a starring role at Galaxy.

Solly Djsombu Masombuka WakwaMaphosa predicts the worst:

"Next week, he will be injured."

Mduduzi Khobongo Mthombeni is excited:

"Welcome to the Rocket's family, Keagan."

Augustine Ndlovu was impressed:

"He is in good shape."

Kutlwano G Malume liked the video:

"You're welcome."

Brilliant Manzini is a Galaxy fan:

"Siyadumuza."

Mokone Donald is pessimistic:

"He's finished this one."

Primilique Q-lee Choo hope for the best:

"Good for him. He must try to stay clear of injuries."

Hlogi Jnr Nyathi II said Galaxy has signed a star:

"Some teams will regret not signing him. I'm telling you."

Isiah Mahlangu said Galaxy had other options:

"It's a waste of money; good players from Diski are doing exceptionally well. Dolly is old; I doubt if he might add any value."

Ahmad Naledi Maseko liked what they saw:

"Good to see Keagan back on the field. I wish him all the best."

Former TS Galaxy coach lands top African job

As Briefly News reported, former TS Galaxy coach Saed Ramovic has been unveiled as the new head coach of Tanzanian side Young Africans.

Ramovic left Galaxy after the club failed to win a single match since the start of the 2024/2025 season and has replaced Miguel Gamondi at the Tanzanian giants.

