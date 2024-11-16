Sead Ramovic has secured a new managerial job a week after leaving Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy

Former Premier Soccer League Sead Ramovic has landed a new job a week after parting ways with TS Galaxy.

The German-born tactician announced his resignation as head coach of TS Galaxy after the Rockets' 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership.

The Rockets were going through a bad spell under the former Vfl Wolfsburg star, as they were the only team without a win in their first seven games in the league this season.

Ramovic lands new job after TS Galaxy's exit

According to iDiskiTimes, Ramovic has been named the new head coach of Young Africans SC after the Tanzanian side sacked Miguel Gamondi.

Gamondi was sent packing after Yanga SC lost three games in a row in all competitions, their last loss being a 1-3 home loss against Tabora United. Their recent poor form has opened the Tanzanian Premier League title race with Simba SC leading the pack.

Young Africans announced Ramovic's appointment on Friday on their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Sead Ramovic is now Green & Yellow; welcome to Young African SC, Head Coach," the Tanzanian giants said.

The former TS Galaxy coach shared his thoughts after being appointed Yanga's new mentor.

"It is a great honour to be here to teach the Young Africans Sports Club. It is a very big club with very talented players, and I am proud to lead them to continue the success of this club with many titles," Sead Ramovic said.

TS Galaxy appoint European coach as Ramovic’s replacement

