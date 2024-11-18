Midfielder Keagan Dolly has joined PSL club TS Galaxy after leaving Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent at the end of last season

The 31-year-old has been training with the club after he had an unsuccessful trial at SuperSport United

Local football fans congratulated Dolly and Galaxy on social media, saying that the player can revive his career at the PSL club

Afer impressing TS Galaxy coaches during training, former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly has joined the PSL club as a free agent.

The 31-year-old has been training with the Rockets after his Chiefs contract expired at the end of last season.

During his career, Dolly represented Mamelodi Sundowns, Chiefs, and French side Montpellier before impressing Galaxy coaches.

Keagan Dolly is a Rocket

Galaxy unveiled Dolly as their new player on their Twitter (X) profile:

Galaxy announced Dolly’s arrival on Twitter(X), while PSL rivals SuperSport United distanced themselves from signing the midfielder due to his financial demands.

The club posted:

“Welcome Keagan Dolly. We are excited to have you join the team! Signed and sealed, let’s achieve great things together!”

Fans wish Dolly luck

Local football fans said on social media that Galaxy has made a great signing and backed Dolly to be a star for the PSL club.

Lucas Modise backs Dolly to shine:

“Check him perform just to spite Amakhosi. He is going to be vital to the team just like Parker.”

Motshedi Joel Tsheola is happy:

“Happy he got a team. He is a quality player, and I hope he can influence this team to improve with his experience. Good luck to him there; wish him all the best.”

Mzwamanyathi Maridi backed the player:

“Congratulations to him.”

Letlhogonolo Mose praised Galaxy:

“Good luck to you, Keagan; this is a great signing for TS Galaxy. Especially if Dolly can remain injury-free.”

Sive Maqhashu welcomed Dolly:

“Welcome to the Rockets, Dolly.”

