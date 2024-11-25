Ladgac shared a video of Mr Moloto taking a problematic young man struggling with addiction to rehab

A viral video shows the teen resisting, even trying to negotiate his way out of the intervention planned by his mom

People had mixed reactions, with some laughing at the scene and others applauding Mr Moloto for fixing Mzansi

Mzansi was stunned by a video of a drug addict's intervention. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @lagdac/TikTok

Source: UGC

Limpopo Anti Drugs Gangsterism and Crime (Ladgac) is on a mission, and no one is standing in its way.

Staged intervention for drug addict

In a video, Mr Moloto and his crew are seen intervening in the life of a problematic young man from Mamelodi who is battling drug addiction.

Without warning, they rocked up at his home in Mamelodi to accompany him to the Ladgac facility.

No time for negotiations

The guy was surprised by the crew's arrival in the middle of the night. He resisted and tried to talk his way out of the situation. Mr Moloto was having none of it.

"Freedom ya hao e fedile. You are under my care from now on... You are going to rehab."

Watch the video below:

The video posted by @lagdac gained traction on the platform and sparked opinions about the intervention.

See some comments below:

@DonGeneris said:

"The friend doesn’t look surprised. 😂"

@wavey.barbieee commented:

"He had one job! 😭😭 To run when the joke was made but he kept talking. 😅😂"

@S.Mazibuko stated:

"It started so well! 🤣He thought they were joking at first."

@angel_thandeka wrote:

"The friends were part of the plan no way! 😭😭😭😭😭 That laughter says it all. 😭😭"

@GodfatherNgcebo mentioned:

"This is so against the law to be honest!"

@Eliana highlighted:

"He couldn’t believe when he said I will buy you a cake for your birthday. 😆"

@Tete_KrazyDood typed:

"The one brushing him on his head when he’s busy screaming. 😂😂"

@la.0ne posted:

"Imagine your friends laughing at you with Mr Moloto, yoh. 😭😭"

@TheCHar added:

"Batho ba ba lapisa, until you experience motho wa crystal you will understand."

Teen drug addict remembers mom’s words

In another article, Brielfy News reported that a drug-addicted teenager living in the streets of Cape Town with her 40-year-old boyfriend opened up about her drug use, homelessness and how she chose love over a stable life.

Mzansi felt sorry for Smith as they understood that young people make irrational decisions that could ruin their lives.

Source: Briefly News