The late actor Patrick Shai’s son Sechaba Shai has allegedly relapsed and is now homeless

Sechaba Shai reportedly relapsed after the death of his father in 2022, and his passing was ruled as suicide

Shai got kicked out of his mother’s house and is now allegedly making a living off pushing supermarket trolleys

The passing of the legendary actor Patrick Shai allegedly led his son Sechaba Shai back to substance abuse.

The late actor Patrick Shai’s son Sechaba Shai is seeking help after relapsing. Image: @MDNnewss, @sechaba_shai via Instagram.

Sechaba Shai homeless and abusing substances

According to @MDNnewss, Sechaba Shai has relapsed and is taking crystal meth and nyaope. His mother, the late Patrick Shai’s wife, allegedly kicked him out of the house as a result of this.

After Sechaba got kicked out of his mother Mmasechaba’s house, he makes a living by pushing supermarket trolleys at malls.

Shai’s death the reason Sechaba is back on substances

Patrick Shai died in January 2022, and his death was ruled as suicide. Sechaba is said to be the one who found his father deceased.

He had sobered up for a year, and when his father died, Sechaba tried to stay clean, but unfortunately, in 2023, he relapsed. Sechaba also did not receive any counselling to help deal with the loss of his father in that manner.

Before Patrick took his own life, he shared with his son that he wished for him to be a respectable family man and lay off the substances.

Sechaba seeks help

When news publication ZiMoja contacted him, Sechaba pleaded for help.

"I want to be clean and go back to go back to being part of Kwanele Foundation where I was heading the office of KwaneleNziswa educating others on issues of substance abuse. Please help me before it's too late."

