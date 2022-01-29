Veteran actor and GBV activist Patrick Shai has been laid to rest at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani

His family and friends have asked people to forgive him and remember the good he did in his fight against GBV

Social media users flooded the internet with tributes to the actor; some of them commented on his plans to fight Cassper Nyovest to raise awareness of GBV issues

Legendary actor Patrick Shai has been laid to rest on Saturday with friends and family urging South Africans to forgive him.

They described the late actor as a loving and caring person. The funeral service was held at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.

Patrick Shai was laid to rest, his family have urged people to forgive him. Photo credit: @allcapetown

Shai was tragically found dead at his home in Dobsonville, Soweto. He championed the rights of women and was a vocal gender-based violence (GBV) activist according to the SowetanLIVE.

Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi and his wife called on people to forgive him after his recent online dispute with Cassper Nyovest.

His wife found his body last Saturday morning and his family have confirmed that he committed suicide. EWN reported that his daughter thanked people for their support after his passing, showing that he was a father to all.

Social media users paid their final respects to the veteran actor

@lebron_griffin:

Rest in Peace to a true Legend !!! His ending might not be what we anticipated from such a genius of the art of character portrayal however we shall never forget you Qhawe lama Qhawe … Lala Ngoxolo #PatrickShai.

@CleopatraDK:

"Don't be defined by social media"

"He made mistakes; he was not perfect, I was not perfect, but we are not defined by what society thinks or wants" - Mmasechaba Shai #PatrickShai

@lindamnkhonto:

"I hear you sis Ntsiki, not trying to offend anyone or disrespect the passing of bab' PatrickShai. The way #patrickshai asked to fight Cassper was bad that's why the response he got from it. MacG did somehow the same thing to Ari, why can't you say the same about him?"

Patrick Shai’s wife urges their kids not to judge him based on online posts

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Patrick Shai's wife has urged her children not to judge their father based on negative social media posts. The late veteran actor trended on social media recently when Mzansi learnt that he took his own life because of the nasty comments he received after swearing Cassper Nyovest's mom.

Even though the former Yizo Yizo star apologised for posting a clip shading Mufasa's mom, many peeps still dragged him for making the video that shook the whole of Mzansi.

Speaking at her hubby's memorial service on Thursday, Masechaba Shai pleaded with their kids not to entertain what people say about their father on social media.

