Patrick Shai's wife has pleaded with their kids not to pay attention to what negative social media users say about their father

Speaking at his recent memorial service, Masechaba Shai urged their children not to judge their based on nasty online posts

On the days leading up to his death, the veteran actor trended after a video of himself swearing Cassper Nyovest's mom surfaced online

Patrick Shai's wife has urged her children not to judge their father based on negative social media posts. The late veteran actor trended on social media recently when Mzansi learnt that he took his own life because of the nasty comments he received after swearing Cassper Nyovest's mom.

Patrick Shai passed away recently.

Source: Instagram

Even though the former Yizo Yizo star apologised for posting a clip shading Mufasa's mom, many peeps still dragged him for the making the video that shook the whole of Mzansi.

Speaking at her hubby's memorial service on Thursday, Masechaba Shai pleaded with their kids not to entertain what people say about their father on social media.

Sowetan reports that Masechaba said Patrick Shai was no saint but he was still a human being. She also asked Mzansi to learn to forgive because "God forgives all of us all the time".

She added that she doesn't know how her kids are going to recover from what happened to their old man. He took his own life and was found dead at his home at the weekend just a few days after apologising to Cassper's mom.

'The River' shares their fave onscreen moments with Patrick Shai

In related news, Briefly News reported that Patrick Shai's colleagues on The River and the production house behind the telenovela took to social media to honour the late actor. The death of the legendary thespian shook the whole of Mzansi.

Tshedza Pictures took to Instagram a few days ago and posted clips of their favourite on set moments with the late thespian. The River was the last show that Patrick worked on. He portrayed the character of Phasha.

Seputla Sebogodi, who appears on all the scene shared by Tshedza Pictures, also took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his "jitta".

Other Mzansi celebs also took to Seputla's comment section to send their heartfelt condolences to hs family and friends.

