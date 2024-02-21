Bonga Sithole recently asked Mzansi people to stop comparing him to fellow homeless man Alostro

The articulate street dweller is seen boldly asserting his intelligence over Alostro's in a TikTok video

Netizens slammed Bonga in the comments section and called him out for looking down on Alostro

Bonga Sithole dissed Alostro and the video got Mzansi riled up. Image: @PercyShayamunda and @Djkarri

Alright, folks, grab your popcorn! The streets are buzzing with drama as Bonga Sithole took aim at his street rival Alostro.

Bonga rants about Alostro comparisons

Bonga's got sass, no doubt! He said he's had it up to here with people comparing him to Alostro. He voiced his anger on The Mass Embrace with the B.O.N.G.A podcast on YouTube.

Bonga stressed that they are totally different even though they are both homeless. He emphasised that he's smart and Alostro is "dumb."

Bonga Sithole's video gains traction

A clip of the episode was posted on TikTok by @vnatorsgora and grabbed Mzansi people's attention. The video has more than 292,000 views and counting.

Watch the video below:

Bonga Sithole faces backlash

But uh-oh, not everyone's vibing with Bonga's demand. Netizens called Bonga out and accused him of being too full of himself.

Plus, they pointed out Alostro's efforts to kick his nyaope addiction in rehab and dragged Bonga for skipping rehab last year.

@faith_ntabeni said:

"Ku Bonga we are masses. Lapho nguye eseke bhora big time now."

@tumeloanu wrote:

"Maar Alostro he is a self-educated in mind."

THEOPHYLLUS stated:

"Alostro is the greatest hobo of all time."

@Tshepo commented:

"Alostro is cleaning himself something you couldn't do."

@Mohwaduba mentioned:

"But Alostro is doing better than you, just admit."

@mapulaphaho said:

"They are not the same this one is full of himself for nothing. Alostro found himself and he wanted to be better. He made a very wise decision."

@nolimitbrxndon joked:

"Never did I imagine I'd witness phara beef."

@autumar2 added:

"Bonga vs Alostro is like Ronaldo and Messi."

@Eugene posted:

"Alostro don't have cheap pride."

