A TikTok user filmed a video after seeing Alostro, a well-known homeless man who shot to viral fame during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic

The video went viral as people were fascinated that someone bumped into Alostro while in Pretoria

People commented on the video, and many claimed that they often see Alostro in the area

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Alostro, a homeless man, was filmed while in Pretoria. Peeps were excited as the man was in the headlines in 2020 during the pandemic.

A man known as Alostro was caught on camera while in Pretoria, and many were happy to see him. Image: @slimkat.matenda

Source: TikTok

The latest video of Alostro was a viral hit with over 50 000 likes. Alostro's reaction to seeing the camera amused people.

Alostro goes TikTok viral with 1.3 million views

A video of Alostro posted by @slimkat.matenda delighted people. IOL reports that the homeless man went viral during the peak of COvid-19 for butchering English in an interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The latest video shows Alostro immediately turning back when he noticed a camera. Watch his reaction below:

Mzansi peeps happy to see Alostro in TikTok video

People who watched the video of Alostro reminded people of how much he was a national treasure. TolToker user declared their love for the viral sensation.

dineoone1 commented:

"He saw the phone and made a Uturn fast, he's tired of reporting."

Tshepiso_14 commented:

"He's tired."

Thakgi commented:

"He’s tired of all these videos."

First-Lady of OHIO commented:

"The only journalist that matters."

DR MATHEBULA commented:

"The legend himself."

Simon Mashishi373 commented:

"The myth, the man, the legend."

Kutlwi_babyy commented:

"I swear this guy knows everything about the Thabo Bester case."

Raybow commented:

"It’s the u-turn for me."

"Knows his worth": Bonga Sithole gets R10 donation, SA split as he's unimpressed

Breifly News previously reported that Bonga Sithole has been a hot topic among netizens since he returned to his old habits. The latest update about the local man shows his reaction to getting some money while begging.

South Africans have been following his story closely and have much to say about his facial expression. Netizens speculated that his face communicated that he wasn't satisfied with the money he was being given.

Online users made speculations about the poor man in the picture. Many people concluded that he no longer wanted as little as R10 after he got used to more significant donations..

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News