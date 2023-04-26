Three men gathered to sing Happy Birthday but with a twist, and it was a viral hit on the socials

The TikTok of the guys' religious Africanised version of the common song had many amused

This video got thousands of liked netizens who couldn't stop cracking up over how enthusiastic the men were with their song

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video on TikTok of three men singing Happy Birthday in their own way was a hit. People loved hearing the new version of the familiar song.

Three guys gathered to sing Happy Birthday in an African gospel style that TikTok users loved. Image: @smangelenkosi3

Source: TikTok

The video of the guy singing their hearts out got over a thousand comments from amused netizens. People could not stop raving about one guy who stood out.

3 friends sing unique version of Happy Birthday

A video posted on TikTok by @smangelenkosi3 was a viral hit with over 600 000 views. In the clip, three men were singing an African hymn version of Happy Birthday. Watch the performance below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans can't get over Happy Birthday song

Many peeps were delighted by the show the guys put on. Mzansi loves people who aren't shy to perform, and one gent in the video was the star of the moment.

iNgqamane Bongzz commented:

"I think we've been singing it wrong this version feels supreme nje perfect."

Zeentulo commented:

"I love this version bethuna."

zama_w.ngcobo commented:

"Who's the guy leading? I want to follow him."

Lwethu commented:

"Birthday yase zion! aww ngizwa umoya!"

AmeliaH commented:

"The lead singer and his energy."

Kwanele commented:

"So glad to have come across this ON MY BIRTHDAY."

Stars& sparkles commented:

"Hire this guys for birthdays South Africa."

SA man interprets Zulu song using sign language, Mzansi stans creativity

Briefly News previously reported that online users have been going wild over a TikTok song that could easily pass as an African hymn. The lyrics have been applied to comedic scenarios on the video platform app, and this creator added his twist.

The video got thousands of likes from people who were cracking up. Online users commented on the video with more ideas for the creator.

Many people thought the video was hilarious. Online users always enjoy TikTok comedians, and this guy's video had netizens laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News