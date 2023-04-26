One gent at the gym did the most to a trending song on TikTok, and many people loved his display

The man made a video in the gym where he was having the time of his life to an amapiano banger

Netizens loved how the guy combined his love for exercising with dance, and women were huge fans of the content

One guy did a unique dance routine while at the gym. People were impressed by the guy's fitness level that he displayed.

A man did an amapiano dance on a pull-up bar, and his TikTok was a hit with many women. Image: @nkululekomakhaya

Source: TikTok

The video got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Many women compared the guy to Cedric Fourie, who plays Lehasa on Skeem Saam.

TikTokker doing amapiano dance trend gets 400k views

One creator on TikTok, @nkululekomakhaya, showed people his core strength by dancing to amapiano. The man did the trending moves on a pull-up bar. Watch his impressive stunt below:

Groovy pulls ups impress Mzansi TikTok users

This guy's dance stood out as he used gym equipment. Dance videos get a lot of attention, and this one was especially enjoyable for the ladies. Many women in the comments made it obvious that they thought he was handsome.

AldaJiyane commented:

"Uyena Lehasa."

user6297575764425 commented:

"Abo Lehasa Maphosa."

blackbrunette_nancy commented:

"Mara why??? We already cannot do this dance on our feet, now you got to do it in the air."

Fezzz commented:

"I’ve never wanted polyandry more I have found my two husbands , effective immediately."

Kgopotso commented:

"Which gym is this… I want to change mine."

_Orders commented:

"The guy with grey I thought you were Lehasa from Skeem Saam."

