Reality TV star Londie London's ex-boyfriend Sphamandla Mabonga recently got arrested again

The shady businessman's arrest is reportedly not related to the shooting incident that happened at Tempo

It is also reported that Sphamandla Mabonga is under investigation for several other cases as well

It appears as though shady businessman Sphamandla Mabonga finds it difficult to steer clear of the wrong side of the law.

Londie London's shady businessman ex-boyfriend gets arrested again. Image: @londie_london_official

Sphamandla Mabonga arrested again

Sphamandla Mabonga, the former lover of reality TV star Londie London, was arrested again. According to The South African, Sphamandla Mabonga got arrested this week.

Not much has been shared about his arrest. However, Sunday World reported appearing at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday when he was taken in again.

Sphamandla's arrest not related to Tempo shooting

The arrest of Londie's ex-boyfriend reportedly has no connection to the shooting incident that occurred at Tempo in Sandton.

Mabonga sustained injuries during the gunfire, which happened both inside and outside the club. He got injured in his rib and received treatment at Mediclinic Morningside.

Mabonga got into a heated altercation with security guards.

Mabonga faces several court cases

In addition to the case opened by Tempo nightclub for the shooting, Sphamandla Mabonga allegedly has several other cases hovering over his head.

The news publication reported that one of them included the assault on a journalist at Konka Soweto in December 2023.

Another case is the one opened by Podcast And Chill host MacG after he sent threatening messages to him. MacG mentioned Mabonga and his shenanigans in one of the episodes, but Mabonga does not appreciate his name being a hot topic.

Sunday World quoted Mabonga saying:

“I just told him not to put my name in his things. I told him that I am capable of hitting people, so he must not do that. He must get my name out of his YouTube things.”

MacG went on to open a case of intimidation.

