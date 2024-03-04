Londie London’s ex-boyfriend Sphamandla Mabonga allegedly sent threatening messages to podcaster MacG

Mabonga told MacG that he was capable of hitting people after the Podcast And Chill team criticised him

MacG then attempted to open a case at the police station, but Mabonga clarified that he only asked not to be mentioned in the podcast

Not everybody is a fan of Podcast and Chill with MacG. Sphamandla Mabonga made that clear after mentioning his name in one of the recent episodes.

Sphamandla Mabonga threatens MacG

Reality TV star Londie London’s ex-boyfriend Sphamandla Mabonga allegedly threatened to assault podcaster MacG.

Sunday World reported that Mabonga asked MacG never to speak about him again on Podcast And Chill with MacG. The popular YouTube channel is known for throwing shade and dissing some people, but Mabonga does not appreciate his name being a hot topic.

In a not-so-polite manner, Mabonga told MacG that he could hit people. The news publication quoted Mabonga saying:

“I just told him not to put my name in his things. I told him that I am capable of hitting people, so he must not do that. He must get my name out of his YouTube things.”

MacG heads to the police station

MacG then attempted to open a case at the Sandton police station, but he was directed to another station in Wynberg.

It is not known if MacG went ahead with opening the case of intimidation.

Mabonga says he meant no harm, just a warning

Mabonga, however, quickly switched his tune and clarified that he only asked not to be mentioned in the podcast. The threat was to warn MacG. Mabonga also apparently sent a WhatsApp message to MacG asking him not to speak about him, and he, too, would do the same.

“I don’t want any problems with you, Bafo. I will never speak about you.”

Mabonga moves on from relationship with Londie

In a previous report from Briefly News, businessman and ex-boyfriend of Real Housewives Of Durban reality star Londie London, Sphamandla Mabonga, has moved on to a new relationship only five months after their breakup.

A source stated that Mabonga was dating the new woman while still in a relationship with Londie.

